Has the coronavirus canceled culture? Not on our watch

Obviously, television and streaming services will play a big part in sanity maintenance during this period of self-isolation. Over social media, people have been listing all the things they finally have time to watch. “The Wire,” obviously (how did “The Wire” become such an iconic show when so many people still need to find time to watch it?) but also “Love Island,” endless franchises like “Criminal Minds,” “Law and Order,” nature docs and, of course, all those cooking shows.

Where, I can only hope, we will learn many tasty things to do with ramen. Especially the soy-sauce flavor.

I personally will be confining myself to the work of the afflicted but still ebullient Mr. Tom Hanks, at least until he and Rita Wilson have been returned to us once more, even if it means sitting through “The Circle.” (Though I am confident it will not come to this.)

I, like many others, also have high hopes regarding long-avoided household chores — all those bedrooms to paint, closets to clean. Could I redo my own countertops with only the aid of YouTube videos? (Once the danger has passed, I do imagine contractors will have their hands full repairing all the DIY projects begun at this time.)