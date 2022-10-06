From Coachella to film concerts: Danny Elfman's "insane" 2022 coming to Lincoln Saturday

This was supposed to be an unforgettable year for Danny Elfman. The acclaimed composer, singer and songwriter used a different word to describe it.

“I’ll look back at 2022 as the most insane year of my life, I think,” Elfman said.

By the end of the year, Elfman will have played two rock concerts, put out a remix album, and composed three world-premiere concert pieces, as well as film scores for "Dr. Strange" and "White Noise."

He'll be in Lincoln for a series of events in the city-designated "Danny Elfman Week" at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. Elfman was to attend the Third Coast Percussion concert Wednesday that featured Elfman's 2019 Percussion Quartet and will be in attendance when violinist Sandy Cameron performs his Violin Concerto Eleven Eleven with the UNL Orchestra, under the direction of Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy Award-winning conductor John Mauceri.

The week will be capped Saturday when Elfman sings the part of Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” during “Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton.”

That concert will feature music written by Elfman for 14 Burton films, including “Beetlejuice,” “Batman,” “Mars Attacks,” “Frankenweenie” and “Edward Scissorhands." The latter will feature Cameron, who will be joining with the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra, again under the direction of Mauceri.

The University Singers also will be part of the concert that will be performed in front a giant screen that will show film clips, storyboards and other images from the movies as the music from each film is played.

As for Elfman, he’s reprising Skelington’s parts — something he wasn’t sure he wanted to do when the “Music from the Films of Tim Burton” program was developed.

Most of the music he hadn't heard for decades.

“At the point when I put the suite together nine years ago, I’d never listened to any of the music after I’d recorded, mixed it and sent it out,” Elfman said. “I tend to never listen to my old stuff."

In revisiting the Burton film scores a decade ago and hearing them again as they’re performed in concerts, Elfman said he’s evaluated and seen the growth in his film scoring.

“I was listening to ‘Pee-wees Big Adventure’ and ‘Beetlejuice,’” he said. “It was interesting to me how simple I wrote in the beginning. I’d had 10-15 years to increase my skills. ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,’ the writing was so primitive, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad."

Elfman was the talk of Coachella, the giant California music festival after he played a “crazy mix” of old songs from his band Oingo Boingo, new songs from his just released “Big Mess” and its remix “Bigger, Messier,” along with some film music brought together in “madcap way.”

“I thought, ‘I’m stepping into a train wreck of my own making,’ yet people responded to it,” Elfman said.

The Coachella show didn’t include any of Elfman's classical compositions, like his piano quartet that had its world premiere at the Lied Center in 2018 and was performed by the Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet.

Those compositions, however, combine with the film scores, pop/rock and performances to keep Elfman bouncing around from form to form perhaps more so than any other artist today.

“All over the place is where I love to be,” Elfman said. “I’m happiest when I get a pingpong ball push from one place to another. I get my biggest thrill from going from one place to another.”

That said, do those musical places have something in common, something that can be identified as "Danny Elfman?"

“I don’t think so, but other people may disagree,” he said. “I was with a friend who was in Paris for the cello concert premiere and at Coachella, and he said ‘I just looked at it as two sides of the same thing.’ Cello and Coachella both have a C in them. But I can’t see where the connection is … I like to imagine there’s no connection. They’re really competing personalities that co-exist. That’s how I feel.”