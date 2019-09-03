Joseph Krings didn’t want to make movies when he was growing up on a farm outside Albion. But he knew he wanted to do something creative, maybe be an actor, an artist or a writer.
Making pictures, however, didn’t occur to a boy who didn’t see many movies or TV shows. There were only two TV stations that could be tuned in Albion in the ‘80s and early ‘90s and the Krings family gave those up for Lent.
“Then, in my last year there, we finally got a satellite,” Krings said. “We got IFC (Independent Film Channel) and Turner Classic Movies and I started seeing things that connected with me. The first one I remember is a movie called “Husbands” that was directed by John Cassavetes. The other one I remember was “Johnny Suede,” that was really wild.”
And it was the first step on a creative journey that has taken Krings from Nebraska to New York, where he’s now editing movies, like “After the Wedding," now playing at the Ross Media Arts Center.
Krings, who’d worked at the Albion newspaper in high school, came to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994, intending to study print journalism. But he quickly moved to broadcast journalism, where he could work with cameras, microphones and editing.
And he took the film studies classes of Wheeler Winston Dixon.
“My idea of what film is expanded exponentially,” Krings said. “He was showing us everything -- classic Hollywood films from the ‘70s, silent movies, the films of Alice Guy-Blache, European films… I just fell head over heels in love with cinema.”
But UNL didn’t have a film production program in the mid ‘90s. So Krings stuck with broadcast journalism, took all the film studies courses and added theater classes in acting, directing and writing.
“I kind of dreamed up my own film major,” he said.
Krings graduated from UNL in 1998 and landed a job at KOLN/KGIN-TV writing, directing and editing commercials for local businesses and doing the station promos -- “That really was my filmmaking boot camp.” he said.
After two years at 10/11, Krings was ready to take a shot at working in film, specifically becoming an editor -- the job that he found best suited him. His choice was to move to New York or Los Angeles. He picked New York.
Following the advice of the high school teacher who’d pushed him to ask for work at the newspaper, he contacted dozens of production houses in the city, asking if they had a job or would give him an interview.
“I came to New York, crashed with some friends who had moved here for music," he said. "It didn’t take long before I got a couple of jobs.”
One of those jobs was with the Refinery, a post-production boutique firm specializing in commercials. Krings worked there for eight years, moving from the “machine room,” where he did dubs of tape, to assistant editor to editor, working on commercials for companies such as Hertz, on MTV promos and music videos.
That was fun, rewarding in its way, he said. But it wasn’t making movies -- the goal Krings set out to reach when he moved to New York.
So, in 2008, Krings went freelance, doing six months of commercial editing a year and six months of working on movies and trailers, getting himself established in the independent film industry.
In 2013, he edited “Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon,” an acclaimed documentary about the outrageous music manager. Two years later he cut another highly praised doc, “Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon.”
Then, 2016 saw the release of “Captain Fantastic,” a drama for which Viggo Mortensen received a Best Actor Academy Award nomination playing a father trying to raise his kids in the forests of the Pacific Northwest.
“'Captain Fantastic’ is probably the best known and biggest box office movie I’ve worked on because Viggo was nominated for an Oscar,” said Krings, who is now a full-time editor. “It played in the multiplexes there in Lincoln. 'After the Wedding’ is playing art houses, which is great. I always wanted to play the Ross.”
“After the Wedding” is one of the largest budget pictures Krings has worked on and has the top overall cast, with stars Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams and Billy Crudup.
Seamlessly assembled, it has to be well-edited. That’s because, even when trying to watch the film for it, the editing is invisible.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time and I still can’t look at a movie and say ‘this is great editing,’” Krings said. “That’s because if the editing is any good, you don’t even see it or think about it.”
Editing, at its core, is about making decisions -- sometimes dozens of decisions about a single scene, thousands of decisions during a film.
“They shoot the script, and you might have anything from one angle to 10 angles of a scene,” Krings said. “In every scene the actors are going for a performance and each one of those is slightly different. You’re trying to take all that material and figure out what’s the best combination of the angles, the performances to have the most impact on the story.
“They say a movie is written three times -- when it’s written as a script, when it’s performed and the final version is what the editor does with the director.”
For Krings, that process starts while the film is still shooting, as he builds up a first cut of the movie that includes every scene that has been scripted and shot. Then, when shooting is complete, he and the director start editing the film.
The first cut is always too long, requiring scenes to be shortened or entirely thrown out. But the film must be watched to make sure that those edits don’t derail the story. And sometimes the editor must work with shots to bring the picture to life.
In “After the Wedding,” for example, the script called for Michelle Williams, who plays Isabel, an American woman who runs an orphanage in India, to have dinner in New York with Abby Quinn, who is Grace, the daughter of a wealthy woman who is offering to fund the orphanage. The next scene had the two women walking together through the city.
Arranged in that order, the scenes fell flat. So Krings cut them together.
“When I was able to start putting them back and forth, it started having some real drive to it,” he said. “When you’ve done something like that, it may be a little thing, but it’s a real satisfying feeling.”
The process, including putting the picture together with score and music, makes editing a months-long, painstakingly repetitive process. Krings estimated that he’s seen “After the Wedding” 40 or 50 times -- sometimes two times in a single day when viewing the picture with an audience.
He’ll be seeing “After the Wedding” again Friday, when he comes to the Ross to talk about the picture following its 7:30 p.m. screening. That’s fine with Krings, who has found his niche in the world of making movies.