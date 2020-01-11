From a photograph to the big screen — 'All The King's Men' tells story of 1910 Husker football team

“They would go through play by play and give you exactly what happened,” Dodge said. “There were some stories that were so detailed you could come up with stats from them.”

Those stories and yearbooks from the University of Nebraska archives provided the names, hometowns and some details about the players. The latter led Dodge to search for the stories of the players following their time as Huskers, including their obituaries, and to contact family members who might have photos and memories to share.

But, even there, the 1910 Huskers weren’t vividly remembered.

The day before Thanksgiving 2018, Dodge contacted a woman via Facebook who he thought was a relative of quarterback Jerry Warner. She replied that if they’d had a Nebraska quarterback in the family, she’d know about it — and they hadn’t.

Two days later, she got back in touch with Dodge. She’d discovered through an aunt that Warner was, in fact, her relative and that the family had photos of the first dual-threat quarterback to play for NU.

“His youngest daughter is still alive in Texas,” Dodge said. “I’m happy to say she was the first to read the script and first to see the finished product.”