Community members are invited to a free showing of "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," on Thursday, July 25, on CHI Health St. Elizabeth's front lawn near the main entrance.
Lawn games and giveaways will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the movie will start at 7 p.m. on a large outdoor LCD screen.
CHI Health St. Elizabeth will provide popcorn and water. Families are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs, picnic baskets and additional snacks for the film. No alcohol or pets are allowed.
Park in the medical center's garage near 70th Street and Wedgewood Drive. In the event of inclement weather, updates will be posted on the CHI Health St. Elizabeth Facebook page.