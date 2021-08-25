'Field of Dreams’ streaming series is a tip of the cap to the other American pastime — the baseball movie

The baseball movie is as much a fulfillment of dreams and heartbreak as America’s favorite pastime.

Last week’s greenlighting of the 1989 classic “Field of Dreams” as a streaming series shows that while the sport itself hasn’t been packing stadiums the way it once did, the entertainment industry believes in baseball’s ability to fill seats.

The Tom Hanks and Geena Davis flick “A League of Their Own” is also being turned into a streaming series for Amazon. The 1993 kids film “The Sandlot” is likewise getting the streaming treatment on Disney+.

In baseball, it’s tough comparing teams and players from different eras. Could the 1975 Cincinnati Reds of Pete Rose, Joe Morgan and Johnny Bench have held their own against Babe Ruth and Lou Gerhig’s 1927 New York Yankees? We’ll never know. But many generations have and will continue having that discussion in bars and at barbecues from coast to coast. Same goes for the debate over the best baseball movie.

Few know baseball or movies better than Ken Burns, whose 1994 docu-series “Baseball” is in a league of its own when it comes to capturing the history of the game. He told the Daily News that “Field of Dreams” isn’t even his favorite Kevin Costner baseball film.