"Everything Everywhere All At Once" and "Nope" top the best movies of 2022

There’s much that can be written about movies in 2022: the slow return of the public to theaters following the pandemic, especially for “prestige” films; the increased use of streaming services; and the gradual collapse of the appeal of superhero movies.

But those changes, like similar alterations in more than a century of the industry, are simply the setting for the moving pictures that continue to be released at a high rate, many going directly to streaming rather than playing theaters.

Here’s my top 10 films of 2022, only one of which — “All Quiet on the Western Front” — didn’t have a theatrical release.

1. Everything Everywhere All At Once. Bonkers in the best possible manner, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is, at its heart, a dysfunctional family picture that’s also a martial arts movie, a sci-fi flick and a black comedy.

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, aka The Daniels, conducted a wild story about a Chinese immigrant laundromat operator who’s trying to keep her family while trying to get through an IRS audit, where she discovers that she has to bounce through multiple universes to save herself, the family and everything else.

She’s played by a magnificent Michelle Yeoh, probably the only actress that could play the role, doing her own stunts while turning up as a chef, Chinese opera singer and martial arts star in the multiverses.

It’s eye-popping, action-packed, oft-hilarious and has plenty of heart — and you’ll never think of an everything bagel the same way after you’ve seen it.

See it on: Showtime, Paramount+.

2. Nope. “Nope” — and this isn’t a spoiler — is a UFO movie. But coming from writer/director Jordan Peale, it’s not an ordinary alien invasion picture. Rather it’s a genre-smashing blend of sci-fi, horror and a contemporary western to boot.

That makes “Nope,” which has plenty of laughs, hard to simply describe. Suffice to say, Poole gets great performances from Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as brother and sister who have a Hollywood stunt horse ranch that’s become the feeding ground for the saucer that hovers above them and a nearby Old West amusement park.

See it on: Peacock.

3. The Fablemans. Director Steven Spielberg turns his eye on himself, with this semi-autobiographical story of a decade in the life of young Sammy Fableman, a Jewish boy growing up in Arizona who falls in love with the movies and becomes drawn to the art of filmmaking.

Clearly inspired by Spielberg’s life and the impact of his parents and family on him, "The Fablemans” isn’t nostalgic and sentimental. Rather it’s a clear-eyed look at family, dark secrets and artistic desire that shape young Sammy and, by implication, Spielberg. And, it should go without saying, it’s exquisitely made.

See it on: Not currently streaming. Will be on Peacock.

4. Elvis. This is how you make a bio-pic. Taking the basic outline of the life of Elvis Presley, director Baz Luhrman hits the high and low points of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll but doesn’t worry about sticking to historical accuracy.

That frees Austin Butler to capture Elvis’s persona, spirit and, importantly, look; frees Tom Hanks to turn Col. Tom Parker into an oleaginous villain; and frees Luhrman to turn himself loose for a highly stylized, music-filled look at the legend of a legend.

See it on: HBO Max.

5. Both Sides of the Blade. Acclaimed French director Claire Denis reteams with the great actress Juliette Binoche and brings in another of France’s finest, actor Vincent Lindon, for this devastatingly unpredictable tale of a relationship falling apart that’s rooted in a haunted past.

Filming primarily inside a Paris apartment, which becomes a character in the picture, Denis meticulously constructs the movie, telling the story with a complex naturalism that allows the characters to believably engage in their destructive dance.

See it on: Not currently streaming.

6. Tar. Lydia Tar isn’t a real person. But you’ll think she is after watching Cate Blanchett deliver a brilliant performance as an acclaimed conductor who leaves a trail of personal and professional destruction in her wake as she drives herself toward perfection and an inevitable reckoning.

Look for Blanchett to get an Oscar nomination, and perhaps win her second Academy Award for her painful, powerful performance — and director Todd Field could very well get some Oscar attention for the quietly devastating film.

See it on: Not currently streaming.

7. Parallel Mothers. Oscar-winning Spanish director Pedro Almodovar’s latest was a late 2021 release that didn’t play Lincoln until this year, so it made my best of 2022 list.

But as it spins out its swirling, complexly intertwined story of two single mothers — one about 40 (Penelope Cruz in one of her best performances), the other a teen — Almodovar subtly gives the picture a sobering political dimension, taking on, for the first time, the ramifications of the Spanish Civil War and the 40 years of dictatorship that followed.

See it on: Starz.

8. Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song. My favorite documentary in a year filled with good docs is a multileveled look at “Hallelujah,” Leonard Cohen’s beautiful, if enigmatic ,1984 composition that, over the course of a couple of decades and multiple recordings by multiple artists, rose from obscurity to global anthem.

Directors Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine have made the film into, first, something of a Cohen biography, which neither Cohen, who died in 2016 or his estate would have approved or cooperated with; then a look at how it became so ubiquitous that is was performed by Pentatonix as part of its recent Pinnacle Bank Arena Christmas concerts, starting with recordings by John Cale and Jeff Buckley, and trying to suss out why it has connected.

See it on: Not currently streaming.

9. All Quiet on the Western Front. The first cinematic retelling of Erich Maria Remarque’s World War I novel in German, this version of “All Quiet on the Western Front” is a bleak view of trench warfare, seen through the eyes of teenage recruit Paul Baumer, a superb, hollow-eyed Felix Kammerer, who has to adjust to life in war just as leaders are negotiating the end of the conflict.

This version of “All Quite on the Western Front,” which won the Best Picture Oscar in 1930, paints a brutal, realistic picture of the war, through its cinematography, excellent ensemble acting and taut direction.

See it on: Netflix.

10. Top Gun: Maverick. In a rare event, 2022’s box office champion — its $718 million gross is almost $300 million more than No. 2 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — is one of the best movies of the year and, perhaps even more rare, a long-delayed sequel that manages to connect to its predecessor without repeating the first film and, frankly, doesn’t stink of a nostalgic money grab.

Tom Cruise, who’s now 60, believably portrays his fighter pilot from the 1986 original, now a rule-breaking test pilot leading a group of trainees in this picture that is filled with some of the most captivating, exciting aerial footage ever captured on film. It’s terrific, old-fashioned movie entertainment.

See it on: Paramount+.

And 15 more – in alphabetical order: “A Chiara,” “The Banshees of Isherin,” “Compartment No. 6,” “The Duke,” “Emily the Criminal,” “Fire of Love,” “Hit the Road,” “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On,” “The Phantom of the Open,” “Pleasure,” “She Said,“ “She Will,” “Till,” “The Woman King.”

While all the films aren’t available for streaming on basic subscriptions, most are available with premium subscriptions or on a pay-per-view basis from streaming services.

