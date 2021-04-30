'Dual Threat' documentary about 1910 Nebraska quarterback to premiere at Ross on Saturday

In 1910, Beaver City farm boy Leon “Jerry” Warner led the Nebraska Cornhuskers to their first unshared Missouri Valley Conference football title.

Less than a decade later, Nebraska’s first dual-threat quarterback enlisted in the Army Air Corps to fly in World War I, training in California, where he met a banker’s daughter he would marry and bring back to his family's south-central Nebraska farm.

There, Warner raised a family, became a very successful farmer, but, according to his daughter, was at his happiest when he returned to Lincoln to catch a Husker game.

That’s a brief sketch of the life of one of the first Husker heroes that’s spelled out in football-heavy detail in “Dual Threat: Football & Family,” a documentary from Nebraska filmmaker Donnie Dodge that will make its world premiere at the Ross Media Arts Center on Saturday, appropriately, after the Husker Spring Game.

Dodge, who made “All The King’s Men,” which detailed the 1910 season in game-by-game fashion, hones in on Warner, utilizing his letters home, letters from his bride-to-be and recollections of his daughter to give voice to the story and a combination of family photographs and vintage stock footage for its visuals.