"Don't Look Up" -- the most talked about movie in American isn't in theaters

“Don’t Look Up” has been, for the last couple weeks, the most talked about movie in America, even though it’s never been on the silver screen in the United States.
That’s because Netflix didn’t open the picture theatrically here. It had brief international runs in December where it did no business, grossing only $782,000 worldwide.
But it’s become a streaming hit, poised to become, in a week or two, the most seen movie ever on Netflix.
This week, Adam McKay’s end-of-the-world satire became Netflix’s second biggest film of all time when the 58.2 million hours the film was viewed from Jan. 2-9 were added to its previous views bringing its total viewing hours to 321.5 million.
That, admittedly, is an odd metric. But it’s impossible to know how many people have watched “Don’t Look Back.” A little math – dividing the total viewing hours by the film’s 2 hour, 18 minute running time – translates the huge number of hours into about 1.38 million views.
If only one person watched “Don’t Look Back” each time it was streamed, the number of views would convert to a “box office” of just under $13 million – which wouldn’t be huge in theaters.
But it’s likely that two or more people watched a majority of the Netflix streams, which would push that box office number to $30 million – again, not a “Spider-Man” level smash, but not bad in today’s pandemic-ravaged movie business.
“Don’t Look Up” is providing the best look yet at America’s changing movie-watching habits, with much of the viewing outside of Marvel superhero pictures, animated pictures for kids and horror titles aimed at teens happening at home rather than in theaters.
That’s particularly true for movies aimed at an adult audience. That’s been the case for much of the last decade. But the pandemic shutdown accelerated the move to streaming – whether on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ or Disney+ – to the point where many of the best films, for example last year’s “The Power of the Dog” and “CODA” never play in markets the size of Lincoln, if at all.
“Don’t Look Up” also illustrates another trend that has impacted when movies are seen. The film opened to decidedly mixed reviews, getting just a green-splattered 55% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes aggregator.
But the word of mouth about the satire spread like wildfire across social media, with early viewers encouraging their friends to watch the picture which takes on today’s most important issues with humor and a very dark punch.
In fact, McKay intended “Don’t Look Up” to be a satirical warning about ignoring scientific evidence of climate change.
But, a funny thing happened on the way to the screen and the picture became a pointed echo, albeit heavy handed and a bit too on the nose, with the political, media and cultural response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The story finds Michigan State astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discovering a comet shooting across the solar system. Her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), however, does some calculations and the jubilation of finding Comet Dibiasky turns to despair as the comet the size of Mt. Everest is headed toward Earth and its impact would create an extinction-level event.
Rushed to Washington, D.C., Dibiasky and Mindy join up with NASA’s disaster specialist Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan) and are set to brief the president on the impending disaster. But they’re left cooling their heels outside the Oval Office for hours and when they do get in, they’re brushed off by poll-and-scandal obsessed President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill).
Without giving away all the machinations that make the movie humorously accurate, Dibiasky and Mindy try a media tour to make a warning, end up on a happy talk TV morning show – the Daily Rip – hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). But Mindy eventually winds up being the crisis’ face in the media, whistling past the world’s graveyard.
It’s impossible not to read Orlean as a stand-in for Donald Trump and Jonah as a composite based on Trump’s children. And there are plenty who see Mindy as Dr. Anthony Fauci, but that’s a bit of stretch in my view.
The film is very well acted, consistently funny throughout and delivers an ending that has, according to social media posts, brought tears after the two hours of laughter.
“Don’t Look Up” isn’t a great film. But it’s a good one and it wouldn’t likely have been widely seen had it been a theatrical release.
That further makes the case that the way Americans watch movies has likely changed for good, an alteration that, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas predicted years ago.
