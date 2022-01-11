"Don't Look Up" -- the most talked about movie in American isn't in theaters

But it’s likely that two or more people watched a majority of the Netflix streams, which would push that box office number to $30 million – again, not a “Spider-Man” level smash, but not bad in today’s pandemic-ravaged movie business.

“Don’t Look Up” is providing the best look yet at America’s changing movie-watching habits, with much of the viewing outside of Marvel superhero pictures, animated pictures for kids and horror titles aimed at teens happening at home rather than in theaters.

That’s particularly true for movies aimed at an adult audience. That’s been the case for much of the last decade. But the pandemic shutdown accelerated the move to streaming – whether on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ or Disney+ – to the point where many of the best films, for example last year’s “The Power of the Dog” and “CODA” never play in markets the size of Lincoln, if at all.

“Don’t Look Up” also illustrates another trend that has impacted when movies are seen. The film opened to decidedly mixed reviews, getting just a green-splattered 55% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes aggregator.