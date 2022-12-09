Documentary "To the End" looks at four women working to address climate change

“To the End” is, essentially, a battle cry for the four activists who are at the center of Rachel Lears’ documentary about their efforts to enact the Green New Deal, work that includes organizing and canvassing for elections, holding marches and sit-ins, appearing as cable news commentary and, in the case of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, pushing for the legislation in Congress.

Something of a sequel or, more accurately, a followup to “Knock Down the House,” Lears’ documentary that followed the four members of “The Squad” running for election in 2018, the documentary opens with Ocasio-Cortez making a splash on the Hill before she’s sworn in, then pivots to the efforts to sell the Green New Deal to the Biden administration, Congress, the media and the public.

Those efforts are led by Varshini Prakash, executive director of Sunrise Movement, a youth-led organization addressing climate change; Rhiana Gunn-Wright, at the time the policy director of New Consensus, a group charged with developing and promoting the Green New Deal; and Alexandra Rojas of Justice Democrats.

Justice Democrats, a group that focuses on electing progressive candidates in Democratic primaries, supported Ocasio-Cortez, along with Reps Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, aka “the Squad,” in 2018.

Rojas’ leadership landed her a regular spot on CNN, where she pushes the progressive cause and Green New Deal while continuing to work in other elections, including supporting immigration lawyer Jessica Cisneros in her 2020 primary race against Rep. Henry Cueller, one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress.

Cuellar’s Texas district is home to oil and gas plants, and he’s supported by the fossil fuel industry — the bad guys in the view of activists, who march across areas of the country where the fossil fuel industry and its pollution are located.

Others march in Washington, trying to pressure the Biden administration to support the Green New Deal, which they start to hammer out in meetings that are as contentious as much as they build consensus.

Not that the details of the Green New Deal are discussed, beyond generalities. The film, with its scattershot approach that bounces from group to group, issue to issue, doesn’t look at the specifics of the policy as it simply turns Sen. Joe Manchin (D.-W. Va) into another bad guy.

That lack of detail and precise chronology is clearly rooted in the notion that the film’s audience will bring in the background of recent events — from the election of President Biden to Black Lives Matter to the back-and-forth over the Green New Deal, which, to the activists’ surprise, got included to some degree in the Build Back Better legislation approved by Congress a year ago.

The choice to eschew details — and the nitty gritty of policy making — is evidence that “To the End” is largely preaching to the choir, telling its stories to those who are already believers in and supporters of the cause.

That said, the film is very well made, providing an insightful look at the frustrations, determination and passionate belief of the four women leading the efforts to address climate change and who, it is clear, plan to keep fighting the battle “To the End.”