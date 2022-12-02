Documentary reverently tells story of shoemaker to the stars Salvatore Ferragamo

As a little boy growing up in the small Italian town of Bonito, Salvatore Ferragamo was fascinated by the neighborhood shoemaker, spending hours in his shop, watching him craft the footwear.

By the time, he was 20, Ferragamo was shoemaker to the stars, having come to the U.S. from Italy to study shoe production techniques, then using his craftsmanship to make shoes for the likes of Lilian Gish, Gloria Swanson, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks (and in later years, Greta Garbo, Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren and Marilyn Monroe.

The latter shoes were made in Italy, where Ferragamo returned in 1927 to start a business making high-end, comfortable shoes as well as doing custom shoe work for the celebrities and royalty.

That’s something of an outline of the Ferragmo story as told by director Luca Guadagnino in his reverent documentary “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams.”

To tell that story, Guadagnino draws on Ferragamo’s business and family archives, utilizes Ferragamo’s voice from recorded interviews, narration by actor Michael Stuhlbarg from the autobiography that gives the movie its title, interviews with family members, most importantly his wife Wanda, who died in 2018 at age 96, home movies, vintage photographs and testimony from a slew of critics and fashion and film experts, including Martin Scorsese.

Scorsese’s lively commentary contributes much to one of the film’s central sections – a portrait of the early days of the film industry and Hollywood, where Ferragamo became friends with the likes of Rudolph Valentino, who would stop by his house to eat spaghetti and speak Italian, and worked his way into producing shoes for movies, including some 12,000 sandals for Cecil B. DeMille’s 1923 epic “The Ten Commandments” and cowboy boots for Westerns.

Most people have no clue about Ferragamo’s story or his discoveries and innovations that are delineated in the film. The most important of the discoveries -- the notion that standing weight falls directly on the arch, or the innovations, creating platform shoes and the wedge heel (crafted from cork during World War II when leather was unavailable in Italy) -- are enlightening.

And the shoes themselves, which “dance” in a set piece in the film, are as amazing as they are expensive.

There are also a couple of segments that visit the Ferragamo factory in Florence, following the creative process for the shoes, from cutting out the material that will be on the outside of the frame to gluing on heels, inserting insoles, shaping the shoe and hammering in the brand and model marks into the soles.

There are some shortcomings with “Salvatore.” The film’s timeline falls apart in the 1930s with the rise of Mussolini and fascism in Italy, bypasses World War II and quickly moves through the ups and downs of the postwar business.

And there is scant attention paid to Wanda taking over the business after Ferragamo’s death in 1960, and turning Ferragamo into an international luxury brand.

That, however, would have been beyond the scope of Guadagnino’s film, which is all about Salvatore, the small-town Italian boy shoemaker, who transformed fashion footwear and whose work continues to influence commercial and high fashion shoes 60 years after his death.