Documentary looks at the rock 'n' roll life of 'Creem, America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine'

Somewhere in the early- to mid-1970s, I came across Creem Magazine on the newsstand in Adams Rexall Drug in beautiful downtown Curtis and my life changed.
“America’s Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine” not only made note of the music and performers that I’d have never heard of any other way — it sure didn’t get played on the radio in southwestern Nebraska — it was rock ‘n’ roll itself, irreverent, funny and a welcome antidote to the hippie-establishment journal Rolling Stone.
I subscribed to Creem until it folded in the early 1990s, and when I'd run across an old issue — mine got tossed years ago in a giant purge — I’d give it a read, just for fun.
Over the years, I’ve become friends with some Creem writers, met and talked with several more and always credit them for influencing my life and choice of work.
So I was really looking forward to seeing “Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine,” the documentary about the scrappy mag and its makers that begins streaming Friday at creemmag.com. It will be available via on-demand streaming services starting Aug. 28.
Directed by Scott Crawford and produced by J.J. Kramer, the son of Creem’s founder, and Creem writer Jaan Uhelszki, the 75-minute picture focuses on the early days of the magazine that Barry Kramer started in the offices above his Detroit record store.
Footage shot for a local PBS documentary reveals the young staff in the offices — a “flophouse,” as musician Lenny Kaye calls it — briefly conveying a slice of Creem life.
Among those seen in that footage is Dave Marsh, the 19-year-old editor who brought a political tone to the magazine.
Enter Lester Bangs, a “we’re all bozos on this bus” writer who brought the brash irreverence that came to characterize Creem and resulted in an actual fight with Marsh.
The wild-writing, hard-living Bangs was, rightfully, the best-known rock critic ever. The subject of a fine biography by Jim DeRogatis, Bangs posthumously had his work compiled into two books and was played by Phillip Seymour Hoffman in Cameron Crowe’s semi-authobiographical film “Almost Famous.”
Crowe, the teen rock critic who turned into a movie director, is on hand to comment on Bangs and his time at Creem, joining the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe.
As it chronicles the magazine’s physical moves from the record store offices to an ill-fated two years of communal living on a farm outside Detroit to the suburb of Birmingham, the documentary includes Detroit musicians like MC5’s Wayne Kramer, Alice Cooper and Suzi Quatro, who Creem covered early on.
Back then the rock stars, who were often lampooned, started showing up at Creem offices — some to have some fun, others, like Joan Jett, hurt and angry over their snarky treatment.
As unflinchingly honest as was the magazine, the documentary confronts the sexism and oft-juvenile behavior and writing in its pages — “It was the ’70s,” Uhelszki says — as it credits Creem for writing about ’70s New York punk well before any other national publication.
And it recounts some of its famous stories, like the time Uhelszki appeared in full makeup with KISS, the piece titled “I Dreamed I Was On Stage With KISS in My Maidenform Bra.”
Creem fans will also learn about the origins of the “Boy Howdy” logo — and the beer that was hyped along with it. Spoiler alert: It was actually a wrap-around label placed on any brand of beer that was photographed in the rock star's hands.
The documentary essentially comes to end with Barry Kramer’s 1981 death. Overlooking the magazine’s move to L.A. and it’s latter years was, in my view, an error. It was as entertaining as ever and championed, often via my pal Bill Holdship, by the likes of The Replacements, one of the last great rock ‘n’ roll bands.
Holdship, New York-based records editor Billy Altman, Marsh and other friends turn up on screen. That and footage of Bangs, who I only met a few times before his 1982 death, made “Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine” worth watching for me.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
