Documentary looks at the rock 'n' roll life of 'Creem, America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine'

Back then the rock stars, who were often lampooned, started showing up at Creem offices — some to have some fun, others, like Joan Jett, hurt and angry over their snarky treatment.

As unflinchingly honest as was the magazine, the documentary confronts the sexism and oft-juvenile behavior and writing in its pages — “It was the ’70s,” Uhelszki says — as it credits Creem for writing about ’70s New York punk well before any other national publication.

And it recounts some of its famous stories, like the time Uhelszki appeared in full makeup with KISS, the piece titled “I Dreamed I Was On Stage With KISS in My Maidenform Bra.”

Creem fans will also learn about the origins of the “Boy Howdy” logo — and the beer that was hyped along with it. Spoiler alert: It was actually a wrap-around label placed on any brand of beer that was photographed in the rock star's hands.

The documentary essentially comes to end with Barry Kramer’s 1981 death. Overlooking the magazine’s move to L.A. and it’s latter years was, in my view, an error. It was as entertaining as ever and championed, often via my pal Bill Holdship, by the likes of The Replacements, one of the last great rock ‘n’ roll bands.

Holdship, New York-based records editor Billy Altman, Marsh and other friends turn up on screen. That and footage of Bangs, who I only met a few times before his 1982 death, made “Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine” worth watching for me.

