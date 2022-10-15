Documentary 'Battleground' provides insider history of activist efforts to overturn Roe v. Wade

Coming to theaters four months after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision, “Battleground” serves as something of an insider history lesson of the effort to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision protecting a woman’s right to an abortion.

It does so by following three anti-abortion activists as they organize opposition to Roe, work within the GOP and support former President Donald Trump in two elections and in the effort confirm conservative Supreme Court justices that would vote to get rid of Roe and plan state efforts to outlaw abortions in the post-Roe world.

Those activists are Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser, Kristan Hawkins, the founder of Students for Life and Terrisa Bukovinac, the founder of Pro-Life San Francisco, who is apparently included because she’s a pro-life feminist atheist, seemingly the opposite of the usual perception and accurate perception of anti-abortion leaders as conservative, evangelical Christians.

That is certainly the case for the seemingly indefatigable Hawkins, who’s shown speaking to hundreds of college students during a pro-life gathering during the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., verbally sparring with collegiate opponents at campus appearances, organizing protests outside the Supreme Court and doing her best to get publicity for the movement – thrilled, for example, when her picture turns up on the New York Times website.

Dannenfieser provides the insider’s view of the political effort to overturn Roe, talking about how the movement came to support Trump, a lifelong pro-choice advocate before he ran for president as a Republican, showing Sen. Mitch McConnell bragging at an Anthony event that he had bottled up the nomination of Merrick Garland for the court, opening the door to the 6-3 conservative majority, and detailing efforts at the legislative level to get 22 states to immediately outlaw abortion after Roe was overturned.

Using the three activists and their followers – especially the students who sing, pray, protest – and an audio recording of Trump meeting with evangelical leaders in the 2016 campaign, director Cynthia Lowen paints an effective, accurate picture of the anti-choice movement and it’s ultimately successful effort to get rid of Roe.

The pro-choice side, however, is given relatively little attention, essentially rehashing standard statements from leaders of Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights and looking at a pair of women who fought against Alabama’s total abortion ban.

That’s likely because the choice advocates were working to hold the status quo, believing that Roe would not be overturned in its entirety and that the courts would prevent the worst of the state restrictions on abortion.

That changed dramatically in June. And, a followup to “Battleground,” which is likely underway by some filmmaker, will now focus on the effort to bring pro-choice voters to the polls to elect Democrats to the House, Senate and state legislators who would codify Roe and preserve reproductive rights in a battle that won’t end anytime soon.