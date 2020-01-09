Directors and producers guilds show ‘Jojo Rabbit’ love, leaving the Oscar race even more wide open

There have been blips: The academy favored “Spotlight” over the PGA winner, “The Big Short,” and “Moonlight” prevailed over “La La Land,” the PGA’s choice. But order has been restored the last two years, with “The Shape of Water” and “Green Book” winning both honors.

With the best picture race remaining unsettled, there will be notable attention paid to the outcome of this year’s PGA prize.

Could that winner be Mendes’ late-arriving war film “1917”? The movie won the Golden Globe for best drama on Sunday (“Once Upon a Time” took comedy/musical), and picked up a key nomination from the Writers Guild.

The movie, which opens wide in theaters Friday, will likely sweep through the academy’s crafts categories when Oscar nominations are announced Monday. Nods for cinematography, production design, score, sound editing, sound mixing and visual effects are likely along with picture and director.

But for the movie to win, it will likely need a nomination for original screenplay or acting, along with film editing. And the intimate, often wordless drama, constructed to appear as if it’s one unbroken take, faces significant challenges on each of those fronts, even with the WGA nod.