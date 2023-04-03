After 50 years of operating the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s film program, Danny Lee Ladely will be leaving the Ross Media Arts Center in July.

Ladely’s departure was termed as retirement in a UNL news release and in an email from College of Fine and Performing Arts Dean Andy Belser to the board of the Friends of the Ross, the theater’s support group.

However, a letter given to Ladely by Belser Thursday stated: “With regret I am informing you that your position with UN-L Department of Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center is being eliminated due to a reorganization as part of a reduction in force, effective July 3, 2023.”

As such, Ladely said, his departure is not a retirement.

“I definitely got fired,” he said. “Since they were eliminating my position, I was forced to retire earlier than I had planned. I was going to retire at the end of the calendar year, but I hadn’t announced it yet. I was planning on announcing it after my 76th birthday in July.”

According to the news release and email, Ross operations will continue as normal after Ladely’s departure.

“I want to assure you that The Ross will continue to be an important part of the university and the Lincoln community,” Belser wrote in the email.

“We will continue to program cutting-edge cinema," he said, while promising to continue former Sheldon Art Gallery director Norman Geske’s original vision. He said the Geske Cinema Showcase will remain, as will the roster of film screenings offered at The Ross.

In the email, Belser also wrote that he envisions changes in the Ross operations.

“We also must look to the future as I believe we have an opportunity to expand the vision of The Ross,” Belser wrote.

He said he believes The Ross is positioned to have a greater national and international presence through events and programming that may include things like film festivals, faculty- and student-curated showings, live events, and training for underserved students.

A national search will be conducted to find Ladely’s replacement.

Ladely has worked in film exhibition at UNL since its earliest days. While studying photojournalism at UNL, Ladely got involved with the University Program Council’s Foreign Film Society, then an experimental film series at the Sheldon Museum of Art.

In 1973, the Sheldon film program was funded to go full-time by New York City attorney Mary Riepma Ross, who served on the University Foundation Board of Trustees.

With the Sheldon program Ladely began showing American independent and foreign language films, building an exhibition schedule that brought a new film that otherwise wouldn’t have played Lincoln to the city every two weeks.

At Sheldon, Ladely also developed what has become the Geske showcase, bringing filmmakers and actors to Lincoln. He also organized the Great Plains Film Festivals to showcase regional films and filmmakers which ran through the 1990s.

In 1989, Ross pledged $3.5 million for the construction of a new university film theater, a pledge that became the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center, which opened in 2003 with two theaters, a research library and a film storage archive. The Ross was also the first university theater and one of the first theaters of any kind to have a digital projector.

In 2013, Ross died at the age of 102. From her estate, she left the Ross Media Arts Center an endowment worth $9.5 million, ensuring its continued operation.

“We owe Danny a significant debt of gratitude for his exemplary service and dedication to The Ross over these many years,” Belser said in email while crediting him for he Ross’s national reputation as an independent film showcase in the news release.

