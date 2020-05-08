Critic's Picks: Top 10 best movie and soundtrack combination

I rewatched for the umpteenth time “This is Spinal Tap” last weekend and was struck by the way the music was an integral part of the film. That got me to putting together a list of the best movie/soundtrack combinations. That’s not the best soundtrack or the best movie, but the best pairing of music within the picture.
1. Baby Driver (2017) — Edgar Wright wrote “Baby Driver,” his terrific heist movie, by coming up with a song for every scene, then penning the dialogue and sketching out the action. The result is the perfect marriage of song and scene. And the music selection is a great playlist that brings to mind scenes when you hear songs like The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion’s “Bellbottoms” that was the basis for the opening chase and “Harlem Shuffle” by Bob & Earl, the song to which Baby was listening on his iPod as he sauntered down the street to pick up coffee for the gang.
2. I’m Not There (2007) — Director Todd Haynes fashioned a very unconventional biopic of Bob Dylan by creating six versions of Dylan’s public personas and having them played by six different actors, including Cate Blanchett. The soundtrack mixes snippets of multiple songs performed by the man himself with bits and pieces of Dylan songs done by the likes of Cat Power and Sonic Youth.
3. Super Fly (1972) — The blaxploitation classic of director Gordon Parks Jr., a native of Fort Scott, Kansas, stars Ron O’Neal as a pimp and cocaine dealer trying to quit the business. It is driven by Curtis Mayfield’s soundtrack of songs, including hits “Freddie’s Dead,” the title cut that pairs bleak lyrics with brilliant, funky soul. “Super Fly” the album actually made more money than “Super Fly” the movie.
4. A Hard Day’s Night (1964) and Help (1965) -- I’m cheating here and picking the two Beatles pictures. “A Hard Day’s Night,” which follows the Fab Four on a harried adventure as they’re overwhelmed by popularity is a better movie than “Help.” But, as much as I love the "A Hard Day's Night" soundtrack, “Help” has the better soundtrack.
5. Pulp Fiction (1994) — There’s got to be a Quentin Tarantino movie on this list, and I’m going with the one best known for its soundtrack, a killer combination of surf, rock ‘n’ roll and soul that starts with Dick Dale’s classic “Miserlou” and finds songs perfectly suited to scenes, including the emblematic dance of John Travolta and Uma Thurman to Chuck Berry’s “You Never Can Tell.”
6. Goodfellas (1990) — Martin Scorsese has been a master of using music in his films since “Mean Streets.” He hit his peak with the story of mobster Henry Hill, using music from Tony Bennett to Sid Vicious to set the scene, whether entering the Copacabana to the Crystals’ “Then He Kissed Me," or finding corpses to “Layla.”
7. This is Spinal Tap (1984) — Rob Reiner made his mockumentary about “England’s loudest band,” with a secret weapon: the stars of the show — Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer — were all musicians and wrote the songs along with Reiner, creating a band, Spinal Tap, that endured for decades.
8. The Graduate (1967) — Director Mike Nichols initially used the songs of Simon & Garfunkel as a pacing device while he was editing the romantic comedy about young Benjamin Braddock, Mrs. Robinson and her daughter Elaine. After seeing how well the songs worked with the film, Nichols got Paul Simon to write more songs for the movie, which created a classic and turned the duo into stars.
9. Oh Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) — The Coen Brothers struck soundtrack gold when they hired producer T Bone Burnett to put together the period perfect folk and old-timey string music songs for their Depression-era crime comedy. The music, sung by the likes of Ralph Stanley, Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss and Tim Blake Nelson, one of the film’s stars, was perfectly incorporated into the film — and it became a smash-hit album.
10. Purple Rain (1984) — If this was a list based on the soundtrack alone, “Purple Rain” would be right up at the top, next to “Superfly.” But looking at the semi-autobiographical Prince vehicle as a movie, well, it’s good, but not great. But the concert sequences and songs like the title cut, “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U” and “Let’s Go Crazy” are enough to pull it into the final spot on my list.
A few more that got strong consideration for this countdown: “The Harder They Come,” “Do The Right Thing,” “Kill Bill Vol. 1 & Vol. 2,” “Dazed and Confused,” “High Fidelity,” “American Graffiti,” "When Harry Met Sally" and "The Big Chill."
