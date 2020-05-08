Critic's Picks: Top 10 best movie and soundtrack combination

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I rewatched for the umpteenth time “This is Spinal Tap” last weekend and was struck by the way the music was an integral part of the film. That got me to putting together a list of the best movie/soundtrack combinations. That’s not the best soundtrack or the best movie, but the best pairing of music within the picture.

1. Baby Driver (2017) — Edgar Wright wrote “Baby Driver,” his terrific heist movie, by coming up with a song for every scene, then penning the dialogue and sketching out the action. The result is the perfect marriage of song and scene. And the music selection is a great playlist that brings to mind scenes when you hear songs like The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion’s “Bellbottoms” that was the basis for the opening chase and “Harlem Shuffle” by Bob & Earl, the song to which Baby was listening on his iPod as he sauntered down the street to pick up coffee for the gang.

2. I’m Not There (2007) — Director Todd Haynes fashioned a very unconventional biopic of Bob Dylan by creating six versions of Dylan’s public personas and having them played by six different actors, including Cate Blanchett. The soundtrack mixes snippets of multiple songs performed by the man himself with bits and pieces of Dylan songs done by the likes of Cat Power and Sonic Youth.