Critic's Picks: The best Mafia movies

Little Steven Van Zandt was one of the stars of “The Sopranos,” the HBO series that put a new spin on the Mafia. With that in mind, this week’s Critic’s Picks is my best movies about the mob.
The 10 films here aren’t gangster pictures broadly defined. They had to be about La Cosa Nostra, the Sicilian/Italian Mafia that transplanted to the U.S. in the early 20th century.
1. "The Godfather" (1972). The best Mafia movie ever is one of the best movies of all time. Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece, adapted from Mario Puzo’s novel, tells the story of the aging Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) who is passing on control of his Mafia family to his sons, eventually, the youngest Michael (Al Pacino).
2. "The Godfather: Part II" (1974). Coppola’s second “Godfather” film is both a sequel and a prequel. In the latter, it goes back to tell the story of Vito Corleone’s early life, from his boyhood in Sicily to, as an adult played by Robert De Niro, his introduction into the crime family and his rise to power. In the former, it follows Michael through a gang war and a Senate investigation of the Corleone family. Michael’s story is brought to a conclusion in “The Godfather: Part III,” which was No. 11 on the list. It’s not as bad as its reputation.
3. "Goodfellas" (1990). The first of four Martin Scorsese entries is the first listed here that's based on a true story. Adapted from the book “Wiseguy,” it is the tale of mobster Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), who works to advance himself in the Gambino family, but drugs and arrests make him turn on the mob. Powerful and violent, it’s filled with great performances — from Liotta, Lorraine Bracco, De Niro and Joe Pesci, in his first psycho-mobster portrayal. An aside: I met the real Henry Hill in the early 2000s when he resurfaced in North Platte, of all places. Suffice it to say, he was no Liotta.
4. "Gomorrah" (2008). The Camorra is the crime syndicate that, to a large extent, rules Naples and Caserta, Italy. The Italian film "Gomorrah" tells the story of how that loose band of organized crime clans terrorizes those cities and how corruption runs from top to bottom. Basing his film on the book by Roberto Saviano, director Matteo Garrone spins together five stories in a manner that resembles the HBO series "The Wire.”
5. "Black Souls" (2014). Set in the world of the real-life Mafia, called ‘Ndrangheta, in rural Calabria in southern Italy, the second Italian film on the list feels like a cross between “The Godfather” and “Gomorrah.” It is a story of three Carbone brothers, two drug smugglers in Milan and one goat herder who tries to avoid the family business until his hotheaded son pulls him into the world of organized crime.
6. "Mean Streets" (1973). Scorsese’s first Mafia movie is rooted in his own experiences, growing up in New York’s Little Italy. Unlike most Mafia pictures that depict the lives of the men at the top of the organization, “Mean Streets” looks at the little guys, played by Harvey Keitel and De Niro, small-time hoods trying to make names for themselves by working at the bottom of the mob food chain.
7. "The Irishman" (2019). Scorsese’s latest gangster film is another masterwork that reunites DeNiro and Pesci and brings in Pacino to tell the story of real-life mobster Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a hitman who became Jimmy Hoffa’s confidant and bodyguard. The performances are magnificent.
8. "Donnie Brasco" (1997). This one’s based on the story of Joseph D. Pistone, an FBI agent who infiltrated the Bonanno crime family in the 1970s under the alias of Donnie Brasco. He’s played by Johnny Depp, who’s superb, and the film’s also got Pacino as the aging Lefty, who introduces Brasco to the mob and its ways. It turns out to be a heart-pumping thriller.
9. "The Traitor" (2019). “The Traitor” is Tommaso Buscetta, the Sicilian Mafia member who in the 1980s broke omerta, the mob’s code of silence, revealed its savagery and secrets and helped bring down the Cosa Nostra. The film adaptation of Buscetta’s story, fairly accurately co-written and strikingly directed by Marco Bellocchio, is grippingly acted by Pierfrancesco Favino and is another Italian mob movie presented without Hollywood romance.
10. "The Untouchables" (1987). Another cop side of the story picture — and the only entry that depicts the 1930s gangster era, this one tells the story of federal agent Eliot Ness (Kevin Costner) and his handpicked squad of “untouchables” — cops that couldn’t be corrupted — as they go after Al Capone (De Niro), then the most powerful Prohibition-era mob figure in the country.
