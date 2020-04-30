Critic's Picks: The best Mafia movies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Little Steven Van Zandt was one of the stars of “The Sopranos,” the HBO series that put a new spin on the Mafia. With that in mind, this week’s Critic’s Picks is my best movies about the mob.

The 10 films here aren’t gangster pictures broadly defined. They had to be about La Cosa Nostra, the Sicilian/Italian Mafia that transplanted to the U.S. in the early 20th century.

1. "The Godfather" (1972). The best Mafia movie ever is one of the best movies of all time. Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece, adapted from Mario Puzo’s novel, tells the story of the aging Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) who is passing on control of his Mafia family to his sons, eventually, the youngest Michael (Al Pacino).

2. "The Godfather: Part II" (1974). Coppola’s second “Godfather” film is both a sequel and a prequel. In the latter, it goes back to tell the story of Vito Corleone’s early life, from his boyhood in Sicily to, as an adult played by Robert De Niro, his introduction into the crime family and his rise to power. In the former, it follows Michael through a gang war and a Senate investigation of the Corleone family. Michael’s story is brought to a conclusion in “The Godfather: Part III,” which was No. 11 on the list. It’s not as bad as its reputation.