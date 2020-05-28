Critic's Picks: The best auto racing movies

While Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NFL try to figure out how they will return, the sports world for now belongs to NASCAR, which resumed racing with no fans in attendance, a couple of weeks ago.
That got me to thinking about the best racing movies — one of my favorite film genres. Here are my top 10 that are all set on tracks — with no animated or Elvis movies considered.
1. "Rush" (2013). The first time I saw “Rush,” at a screening with the film’s editor Mike Hill, I told him it was the best racing movie ever. Seven years and at least that many viewings later, my opinion on Ron Howard’s based-on-a-true story Formula One picture hasn’t changed. The rivalry between ’70s-era drivers James Hunt (a never better Chris Hemsworth) and Niki Lauda (Daniel Bruhl) is fierce, the story’s basically true and the racing scenes are simply the best.
2. "Senna" (2010). The Journal Star’s now retired auto racing writer Ken Hambleton called “Senna” the best racing movie he’d ever seen when he reviewed the picture on its release. It’s a documentary about Formula One champion Ayrton Senna, a folk hero in his native Brazil who won three world titles before dying in a 1994 crash. It’s filled with great, rarely seen race footage and plays better than most fictional racing films.
3. "Le Mans" (1971). I saw “Le Mans” for the first time at the McCook Drive-In the year it was released, and it’s stuck with me since. For pure racing there’s never been a better movie. Chock full of footage from 1970s' 24 Hours of Le Mans events, and nearly plot and dialogue free, it “stars” Steve McQueen, a racer himself, as a driver for Porsche battling against Ferrari to take the distance race crown.
4. "Ford v. Ferrari" (2019). Winner of Academy Awards for film editing and sound editing, “Ford v. Ferrari,” which could have been titled “Ford vs. Ford,” tells the story of driver-turned-car builder Carroll Shelby’s effort to put together a race team that could beat Ferrari in the long-distance races of the ’60s. Anchored by great performances by Matt Damon as Shelby, and Christian Bale, who got an Oscar nomination as driver Ken Miles, the film’s fairly accurate to what happened and, as the Oscars indicate, the racing scenes are stunning.
5. "Grand Prix" (1966). John Frankenheimer’s epic won three technical Academy Awards for sound and editing, but what really set it apart was its innovative in-car cinematography that brought racing from the driver’s point of view to the screen — creating the visual palette for all racing pictures to follow. It’s filled with Formula One cameos from the likes of Graham Hill, and has a good story following four drivers through a season. James Garner turned out to be a natural and took up racing after he made the movie.
6. "The Last American Hero" (1973). NASCAR makes its first appearance on this list with the drama starring Jeff Bridges as Junior Jackson, who’s really driver Junior Johnson, one of the then-Southern circuit’s first stars who drove moonshine in the 1950s. This one’s based on Tom Wolfe’s story of the same title and, while lesser known, is really good.
7. "Days of Thunder" (1990). Some NASCAR fans hate this Tom Cruise picture, and it was a (relative) box office flop when it was released. But it’s better than its reputation, pretty entertaining, if formulaic, and modeled on real NASCAR folks with Cruise as the late driver Tim Richmond, Randy Quaid as team owner Rick Hendrick and Michael Rooker as Dale Earnhardt, with cars supplied by Hendrick Motorsports. And the race scenes are terrific.
8. "Winning" (1969). Paul Newman starred in this film about an Indianapolis 500 racer competing with Robert Wagner on the track and for the affections of Joanne Woodward, Newman’s real-life wife. The story is so-so, but the racing is real — much of the footage is from the 1968 Indy 500. And playing a driver triggered Newman’s lifelong interest in the sport, racing sports cars himself and heading the Newman/Haas Indy racing team.
9. "Greased Lightning" (1977). Without question, “Greased Lightning” has the worst racing scenes of any of the films on my list. It’s here because of its based-on-reality story of Wendell Scott, the first African-American driver to win a NASCAR race. Scott, a bootlegger turned driver, is played by Richard Pryor, who could really act. Pam Grier is his long-suffering wife, and Beau Bridges is a driver turned mechanic who works with Scott to fight racism, segregation and flat-out cheating to get the 1964 win.
10. "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" (2006). The opposite of “Days of Thunder,” this Will Ferrell-John C. Reilly NASCAR comedy has a reputation far better than it deserves. Not a satire on NASCAR, its drivers and fans, “Talladega Nights" is a formulaic goof that beats its jokes to death — watching Ferrell run around the track in his underwear is only funny once. But it’s got the NASCAR seal of approval — shot on real tracks with driver cameos — and it’s good stupid fun.
