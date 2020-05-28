Critic's Picks: The best auto racing movies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NFL try to figure out how they will return, the sports world for now belongs to NASCAR, which resumed racing with no fans in attendance, a couple of weeks ago.

That got me to thinking about the best racing movies — one of my favorite film genres. Here are my top 10 that are all set on tracks — with no animated or Elvis movies considered.

1. "Rush" (2013). The first time I saw “Rush,” at a screening with the film’s editor Mike Hill, I told him it was the best racing movie ever. Seven years and at least that many viewings later, my opinion on Ron Howard’s based-on-a-true story Formula One picture hasn’t changed. The rivalry between ’70s-era drivers James Hunt (a never better Chris Hemsworth) and Niki Lauda (Daniel Bruhl) is fierce, the story’s basically true and the racing scenes are simply the best.

2. "Senna" (2010). The Journal Star’s now retired auto racing writer Ken Hambleton called “Senna” the best racing movie he’d ever seen when he reviewed the picture on its release. It’s a documentary about Formula One champion Ayrton Senna, a folk hero in his native Brazil who won three world titles before dying in a 1994 crash. It’s filled with great, rarely seen race footage and plays better than most fictional racing films.