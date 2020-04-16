Critic's Picks: Stop The Presses — The Best Newspaper Movies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With my newsroom colleagues, like hundreds of other journalists around the country, working like crazy to get the story of coronavirus devastation to readers, I got to thinking about newspaper movies — those pictures about reporters and editors doing their work and the publishers who either encouraged or impeded it.

While none of them deal with covering a pandemic — this is, obviously, the biggest story of our lifetime — here are my 10 favorite newspaper movies:

1. “All The President’s Men” (1976): The best newspaper picture ever — a title likely to be held forever — is Alan J. Pakula’s adaptation of how two young Washington Post reporters, Bob Woodward (Robert Redford) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) ferreted out the Watergate scandal and brought down a president.

2. “Spotlight” (2015): Another true story that shows reporters at work — this time the Boston Globe investigative team unearthing sexual abuse in the Catholic Church and its attempted cover-up. The movie packs three years of work into a seamless story — though it’s not 100% accurate. The Globe won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage. “Spotlight” took the Best Picture Academy Award.