Critic's Picks: 'Shelby American,' 'A Quiet Place' and two old favorites

Four movies that are available on streaming services, for rent or on cable/satellite TV premium channels suggested for your viewing pleasure:

* “Shelby American” -- You saw the Hollywood version in “Ford vs. Ferrari.” To get the real, full story of Carroll Shelby and Ford’s attempt to beat Ferrari at the 24 hours of LeMans, you need to watch “Shelby American,” a documentary that, on some levels, is better than the feature film.

Interviewing many of the engineers, drivers and Shelby himself, the filmmakers tell Shelby’s story from growing up in Texas, through his racing career -- he won at LeMans in 1959 -- the development of the Shelby Cobra and his work with Ford and taking on Ferrari who had dissed both Shelby and Henry Ford II. It continues through the rest of Shelby’s fascinating life, including his invention of the chili cook-off.

There’s lots of racing footage from the '50s and '60s in the picture. While it’s not as exciting as that in “Ford vs. Ferrari,” it’s great to see the real cars running again. I was a huge fan growing up. You can find “Shelby American” on Netflix. “Ford vs Ferrari” is on DVD and can be rented at Amazon Prime.