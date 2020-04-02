You are the owner of this article.
Critic's Picks: 'Shelby American,' 'A Quiet Place' and two old favorites
Joaquin Phoenix (left) and Philip Seymour Hoffman star in "The Master."

Four movies that are available on streaming services, for rent or on cable/satellite TV premium channels suggested for your viewing pleasure:

* “Shelby American” -- You saw the Hollywood version in “Ford vs. Ferrari.” To get the real, full story of Carroll Shelby and Ford’s attempt to beat Ferrari at the 24 hours of LeMans, you need to watch “Shelby American,” a documentary that, on some levels, is better than the feature film.

Interviewing many of the engineers, drivers and Shelby himself, the filmmakers tell Shelby’s story from growing up in Texas, through his racing career -- he won at LeMans in 1959 -- the development of the Shelby Cobra and his work with Ford and taking on Ferrari who had dissed both Shelby and Henry Ford II. It continues through the rest of Shelby’s fascinating life, including his invention of the chili cook-off.

There’s lots of racing footage from the '50s and '60s in the picture. While it’s not as exciting as that in “Ford vs. Ferrari,” it’s great to see the real cars running again. I was a huge fan growing up. You can find “Shelby American” on Netflix. “Ford vs Ferrari” is on DVD and can be rented at Amazon Prime.

* "A Quiet Place" -- “A Quiet Place: Part 2” was scheduled to hit theaters on March 12. But director John Krasinski wanted his movie to be seen in theaters filled with people. Its release has been pushed back to later this year. So that’s plenty of time to watch or rewatch 2018’s “A Quiet Place,” the most original and scariest sci-fi horror picture in years.

The gist of the story: Most of the world’s population has been annihilated by sightless extraterrestrial creatures that attack when they hear a sound. A family -- Krasinski, Emily Blunt and three children -- tries to stay alive, communicating in American Sign Language when they’re in the open. Carried by a terrific performance by young deaf actress Millicant Simmons as the couple’s resourceful deaf daughter, this one’s intense from start to finish. It’s streaming on Amazon Prime.

* "The Master" --Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2012 film is scary in a far different, very real fashion as it tells the fictionalized story of L. Ron Hubbard and Scientology. While Anderson wisely steered away from a direct linkage to the controversial, litigious church, the movie’s filled with accurate reflections of the Nebraska-born Hubbard (played by the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman) and the early days of Scientology, punctuated by disturbing performance by Joaquin Phoenix as a very troubled Hubbard acolyte. It’s on Netflix.

* "Slumdog Millionaire" -- Thiswas the best picture of 2008 -- the Oscars even got it right that year -- a feel good movie that I called “almost perfect” when it was released. My evaluation hasn’t changed in the last 12 years.

Driven by the kinetic energy of director Danny Boyle, mixing in bits of Bollywood with an inventive structure, the movie is “Oliver Twist" meets “City of God” meets “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” as it follows Mumbai slum-dweller Jamal (Dev Patel), who is accused of cheating when he’s about to win India’s version of the TV game show. That sets up a series of flashbacks about his life that are moving and entertaining. And there’s a love story, too. It’s on HBO.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

