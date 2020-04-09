Critic's Picks: Batter Up -- A lineup of baseball movies

1B -- Pride of the Yankees (1942): "Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.” This Best Picture Oscar nominee remains a touching tribute to Lou Gehrig, the New York Yankees star who had died the previous year from ALS, a disease that now carries his name. It’s a portrait as much as it is a biopic with Gary Cooper at his best in the role.

2B -- 42 (2013): “I want a player who’s got the guts not to fight back.” Chadwick Boseman plays Jackie Robinson in this biopic that focuses on the years around Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier in 1947. There are a few historical inaccuracies -- it’s not a documentary -- but it largely gets Robinson’s story right, and Boseman is terrific.

3B -- A League of Their Own (1992): “There’s no crying in baseball!” A fictionalized look at the real-life All-American Girls Professional League that started in the middle of World War II. “A League of Their Own” is now a beloved comedy that features a great ensemble performance and plenty of memorable dialogue, including Tom Hanks’ utterance that’s one of the top 100 lines in movie history.