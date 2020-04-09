Critic's Picks: Batter Up -- A lineup of baseball movies

There are no cracks off the bat these days. No blazing fastballs or towering home runs. There's not a hot dog -- or peanuts and Cracker Jack -- to be found in America’s ballparks this spring.
Baseball, like much of life, is on hold.
But, the national pastime is still being played -- on film, where it been since Thomas Edison captured 50 seconds of “The Ball Game” in 1898.
Since we can’t watch games in person, we can check out baseball with this lineup of pictures -- listed by position, with their signature quotes.
P -- Bull Durham (1988): “I believe in the church of baseball.” The perfect baseball movie -- a love letter to the game from an ex-minor leaguer who gets everything right from the clubhouse and bus rides to the clichés. Plus, it’s a fine romance of another kind with baseball groupie Annie (Susan Sarandon) choosing between young pitcher Tim Robbins and veteran catcher Kevin Costner.
C -- Field of Dreams (1989): “If you build it, he will come.” Baseball as fantasy, myth and healing force. That’s the heart of this adaptation of W.P. Kinsella’s novel “Shoeless Joe" about an Iowa farmer who builds a diamond in a cornfield to bring back Chicago White Sox outfielder "Shoeless" Joe Jackson. This is a father-son redemption piece that delivers a lump-in-your-throat final scene.
1B -- Pride of the Yankees (1942): "Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.” This Best Picture Oscar nominee remains a touching tribute to Lou Gehrig, the New York Yankees star who had died the previous year from ALS, a disease that now carries his name. It’s a portrait as much as it is a biopic with Gary Cooper at his best in the role.
2B -- 42 (2013): “I want a player who’s got the guts not to fight back.” Chadwick Boseman plays Jackie Robinson in this biopic that focuses on the years around Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier in 1947. There are a few historical inaccuracies -- it’s not a documentary -- but it largely gets Robinson’s story right, and Boseman is terrific.
3B -- A League of Their Own (1992): “There’s no crying in baseball!” A fictionalized look at the real-life All-American Girls Professional League that started in the middle of World War II. “A League of Their Own” is now a beloved comedy that features a great ensemble performance and plenty of memorable dialogue, including Tom Hanks’ utterance that’s one of the top 100 lines in movie history.
SS -- Bang the Drum Slowly (1973): “From here on in, I rag nobody.” A touching tale of friendship on and off the field, this drama based on a novel pairs Michael Moriarty as a star pitcher and a then-unknown Robert DeNiro as a marginally talented catcher who has a terminal illness. There’s crying in baseball here.
LF -- The Sandlot (1993): “You’re killing me, Smalls.” A nostalgic, funny coming-of-age story about a group of young baseball players in 1962, “The Sandlot” captures some of the magic of playing a pickup game -- does that happen anymore? -- and high-stakes drama that kids find in and around the game.
CF -- Bad News Bears (1976): “Those boys aren’t very rough. You won’t get hurt.” The great Walter Matthau “manages” a team of kids, led by wicked pitcher Tatum O’Neal in this classic adult-child comedy that just happens to take place on the diamond. Beware of the two “BNB” sequels. They’re strikeouts.
RF -- Major League (1989): “Juuust a bit outside”. This silly, formulaic comedy follows the exploits of a fictional version of the Cleveland Indians, who try to pull themselves up from the bottom of the league. There’s voodoo, pitchers that can’t see, a fast runner who can’t hit and all kinds of wackiness, including Bob Uecker’s announcing throughout. The sequels, well, they’re foul balls.
Middle relief -- Moneyball (2011): “I hate losing more than I love winning.” There, mercifully, aren’t a lot of sabermetrics in “Moneyball” -- just enough to get the point across in this based-on-a-true-story look at Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) who, with his assistant Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), revamps the team using statistical analysis. Sounds boring, but it’s a very watchable, absorbing story.
Closer -- The Natural (1984): “It took me 16 years to get here. If you play me, you’ll get the best I got.” Robert Redford as aging ballplayer Roy Hobbs who finally gets his shot in the major leagues. Impeccably made, this one’s got another thing going for it -- Hobbs is from Nebraska.
Bullpen:
* Eight Men Out (1988): “You’re going to lose tomorrow.” A fairly accurate dramatization of the 1919 Chicago Black Sox scandal.
* 61* (2001): “Roger, are we feuding?" An entertaining look at Roger Maris, Mickey Mantle and the Yankees in the season in which Maris broke Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record.
* Cobb (1994): The story of the irascible Ty Cobb told through his interaction with his biographer.
