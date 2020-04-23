Critic's Pick: The best of Clint Eastwood for his 90th birthday

* "Bird," 1998. Jazz lover Eastwood produced and directed this biopic about Charlie “Bird” Parker, taking him from his childhood in Kansas City (he got his nickname on a trip to Lincoln to play a show) to his turbulent life in New York and his death at age 34. Bird is well-played by Forest Whitaker. The picture gets to the heart of Parker, and the music, of course, is done right.

* "Mystic River," 2003. This powerful Eastwood-directed drama about the impact of a pair of murders on three old friends is an atonement for the violent “Dirty Harry” pictures, showing the painful effects of violence, rending families and friendships and leading to even greater tragedy.

* "Million Dollar Baby," 2004. Eastwood again directs and stars in a masterpiece. It's a boxing film that erases the cliches as it tells the story of an aging trainer (Eastwood), a former boxer who’s the trainer’s best friend (Morgan Freeman) and a hillbilly woman who thinks she can make it in the ring (Hilary Swank). It won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director, while Swank and Freeman won the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor awards.