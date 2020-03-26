Critic's Picks: Four movies to see -- starting with 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

We're all spending more time at home than perhaps ever before.
Here are four movies that are available on streaming services, for rent or on cable/satellite TV premium channels worth watching:
* "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" — Director Quentin Tarantino’s wallow in late ’60s Hollywood isn’t an homage nor is it a critique or satire. Rather, it’s a curious mixture of all three that makes for compelling viewing even though there’s really not much to the story.
The tale, which takes place on sets and locations meticulously done to recreate 1969 Los Angeles, follows a washed-up TV cowboy star, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his prone-to-violence “stuntman” who’s more of a driver and go-fer, played by Brad Pitt, as they go through a couple of weeks in February and a stunning stretch later.
The stunning element and Tarantino’s signature ultra violence comes from the Manson Family, whose on-screen story is accurate until it isn’t.
“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ was one of the most nominated pictures at this year’s Academy Awards and Pitt rightfully took the best supporting actor Oscar, a performance that by itself makes the movie worth seeing.
* "Snowpiercer" — Speaking of the Oscars, Bong Joon Ho, this year’s best director winner for best picture “Parasite,” created another gem five years ago with this intense, dramatic sci-fi tale powered by explosive actions, driven by an original, compelling plot and wrapped up with a mind-wrench twist of an ending.
A short take on the story that’s set in the near future: A chemical released to counteract global warming has turned the Earth into a frozen wasteland. The only human survivors are aboard a fast-moving train — divided by class, the wealthy up front, the poor crammed in the back. Suffice it to say a revolution is bound to take place.
* "Blinded By The Light" — Now for something completely different, and one of my favorite movies of last year.
The based-on-a-true-story account of a Pakistani teenager in a small English town in the 1980s who finds himself in the music of Bruce Springsteen and uses it to get out of his dreary existence and predetermined future is the best cinematic portrayal of the power of music to uplift and inspire I’ve seen.
It comes from the director of “Bend It Like Beckham,” is beautifully acted, inventively shot and filled with Springsteen songs. It’ll make you feel good, guaranteed.
* "Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool" — Miles Davis was a musical genius, a jazz inventor who made some of the most popular albums in the style, a brilliant bandleader and performer, an intellectual and a man who dressed sharp and “clean” — the embodiment of cool.
He was also angry and abusive; addicted to heroin, cocaine and alcohol; pushing away his family, band members and the audience that wanted to embrace him.
Davis’ story is evocatively told by director Stanley Nelson in one of the best documentaries of 2019 that lays out the trumpeter's life via interviews with friends, family, band members and critics; vintage video footage and photographs; and Davis’ own words via his autobiography.
