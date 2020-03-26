Critic's Picks: Four movies to see -- starting with 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

We're all spending more time at home than perhaps ever before.

Here are four movies that are available on streaming services, for rent or on cable/satellite TV premium channels worth watching:

* "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" — Director Quentin Tarantino’s wallow in late ’60s Hollywood isn’t an homage nor is it a critique or satire. Rather, it’s a curious mixture of all three that makes for compelling viewing even though there’s really not much to the story.

The tale, which takes place on sets and locations meticulously done to recreate 1969 Los Angeles, follows a washed-up TV cowboy star, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his prone-to-violence “stuntman” who’s more of a driver and go-fer, played by Brad Pitt, as they go through a couple of weeks in February and a stunning stretch later.

The stunning element and Tarantino’s signature ultra violence comes from the Manson Family, whose on-screen story is accurate until it isn’t.

“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ was one of the most nominated pictures at this year’s Academy Awards and Pitt rightfully took the best supporting actor Oscar, a performance that by itself makes the movie worth seeing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}