'Cow,' an unflinching look at the life of a milk producer

“Cow” opens with Luma giving birth to a calf, who is immediately bottle fed and shortly thereafter taken from her, so she can return to her grinding life of being machine milked, occasionally put out to pasture and regularly bred to keep her lactating and making babies.

Over an hour later, director Andrea Arnold’s unflinching documentary that was shot over several years, finds the aging Luma giving birth to her sixth calf, perpetuating the industry that literally uses up cattle.

Filmed at Park Farm in Kent, England, by cinematographer Magda Kowalczyk, “Cow” gets up close and personal with its subject, from her expressive eyes to watching a veterinarian check to see if she’s pregnant.

Even though Luma is named, “Cow” isn’t a Disney-style nature documentary. There’s nothing cute and cuddly about it, nor is there any attempt to conjure up a narrative storyline beyond its observation of her life’s routine.

But to its credit, “Cow” also isn’t an anti-production agricultural jeremiad or an argument for veganism as Arnold, intentionally, leaves judgment up to the viewers, simply presenting the life of Luma and her first calf relatively straightforwardly.

Much of that judgment, at least from critics, has found “Cow” something of a difficult watch – they’re seemingly appalled by the confinement in the muddy hay-strewn barns, shocked by the mechanism that not only milks the cows, but confines and tilts Luma on her side to trim her hooves and finds dehorning and giving the calf shots somehow abusive.

For someone with an ag background, however, there’s nothing shocking that’s shown on screen. Nor do the workers in any way abuse the cattle.

“Cow” does, however, require great patience on the part of the viewer. With no narrative framework and the only dialogue coming in bits of conversation between the workers, the film prompted some to write that they began to understand her “moos” – evidence that they’ve never been around cows.

What the technique does, very effectively, is force the focus onto Luma and the details of her life. And, depending on how you judge that life, you may never again look at a glass of milk in the same way as you did before viewing “Cow.”

