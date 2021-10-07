Check out movies in Lincoln theaters this weekend

Free Guy. This proudly “original” Ryan Reynolds picture isn’t really so original. It’s a charming concoction of clichés cribbed from other movies, from “Tron” to “Truman,” without its own coding. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C+

The Many Saints of Newark. The prequel to "The Sopranos" explores the workings of New Jersey's DiMeo crime family in the '60s and '70s and shows the origins of Tony Soprano, one of the most famous TV characters. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: A

Mogul Mowgli. Riz Ahmed gives another great performance, this time as a British-Pakistani rapper who is stricken with a mysterious disease in a challenging picture filled with hallucinations, flashbacks and cultural clashes. NR. (Ross) Grade: A.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The first Marvel Comic Universe film to focus on an Asian superhero brings fresh characters into a modern wuxie-informed martial arts movie with heart, a very necessary addition. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

Titane. This prize-winning French film is a visceral horror piece about a woman losing control of her body. R. (Grand) Grade: B+