Check out movies in Lincoln theaters this weekend

OPENING
I’m Your Man. This German film takes a rom-com premise -- lonely woman paired up with robot designed to be her ideal partner -- and turns it into a thought-provoking examination of artificial intelligence and what it means to be human. R. (Ross) Grade: A
Lamb. This Icelandic language mystery/thriller is disturbing and original as it examines the anxieties of being a parent, in very strange fashion. R. (Grand) Grade: B
No Time To Die. Daniel Craig says goodbye to 007 in the most plainly divided of all the Bond movies — nostalgic-retro, depressive-ashen, frisky-jokey, apocalyptic-sentimental. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
NOW SHOWING
The Addams Family 2. The sequel to the animated comedy that finds Gomez and Morticia forcing the kids and Uncle Fester to take a last family vacation is altogether ooky, and not in a good way. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C-
Dear Evan Hansen. The film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical is emotionally manipulative, filled with lackluster performances of cloying songs and bad writing. PG-13. (Grand. Grade: D+
Free Guy. This proudly “original” Ryan Reynolds picture isn’t really so original. It’s a charming concoction of clichés cribbed from other movies, from “Tron” to “Truman,” without its own coding. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C+
The Many Saints of Newark. The prequel to "The Sopranos" explores the workings of New Jersey's DiMeo crime family in the '60s and '70s and shows the origins of Tony Soprano, one of the most famous TV characters. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: A
Mogul Mowgli. Riz Ahmed gives another great performance, this time as a British-Pakistani rapper who is stricken with a mysterious disease in a challenging picture filled with hallucinations, flashbacks and cultural clashes. NR. (Ross) Grade: A.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The first Marvel Comic Universe film to focus on an Asian superhero brings fresh characters into a modern wuxie-informed martial arts movie with heart, a very necessary addition. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B
Titane. This prize-winning French film is a visceral horror piece about a woman losing control of her body. R. (Grand) Grade: B+
Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom returns to try to stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, who turns into Carnage in this comic book film that’s good dumb fun. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: C