Charming "Lunana: The Yak in the Classroom" takes Bhutanese teacher to the world's most remote school

There is, indeed, a yak in “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom.” He’s there to supply the dung that after dried, is used to heat the single room in the world’s most remote school, a wooden building in the tiny Bhutanese village of Lunana.

Tucked away high in the Himalayas, Lunana is an eight-day journey from Bhutan’s capital, Thimphu. It’s also as far away from the modern city culturally – a self-sufficient, Buddhist enclave of about 60 people with no electricity, stores, or even cars.

And that’s part of the shock that greets Ugyen (Sherab Dorji), a teacher who wants to drop his government contract to go to Australia to become a singer, but is instead dispatched to Lunana to work out the last months of his agreement.

Writer/director Pawo Choyning Dorji’s charming film follows Ugyen on his journey into the highlands, accompanied by two guides, who find his urban ways both mystifying and silly. Predictably, immediately after arriving, Ugyen wants to go back.

But the horses have to rest before a journey down the mountains and, by the time, they’re ready to go Ugyen has begun teaching the 10 or so enthusiastic young learners, led by their cute “class captain” Pem Zam, and decides to stay.

The rest of the gentle film follows Ugyen as he finds his way into the traditional village lifestyle – watching him harvest dung for the first time is a hoot. And in doing so, the picture sends its message of compassion for others creating personal happiness, no iPod required.

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” isn’t a Buddhist movie per se. But the tiny kingdom between Nepal and China is a Buddhist country and Dorji, a devoted Buddhist.

Along the journey, Ugyen runs across prayer flags, the guides make offerings to the protectors of the mountain passes and sing songs filled with Buddhist notions of a clear mind and developing happiness – which is part of the country’s drive to create ”Gross National Happiness.”

Filmed in Lunana and along the trek, the film provides a glimpse into the beauty of the mist-enshrouded mountains, high plateaus covered with grass and grazing yaks and the village, which isn’t a lot different now than it would have been centuries ago.

There’s plenty of authenticity in the performances as well. Lunana locals, who had never seen a movie, were hired to play themselves and from the chattering children to the quiet village leader and the woman who sings a song about yaks from the village’s peak, they come off 100% real, acting naturally, so to speak.

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” became the first Bhutanese film to receive an Academy Award nomination this year. It was beaten in the Best International Feature Award by “Drive My Car.” But it was definitely a deserved nomination for the touching little film with the big message from the top of the world.

