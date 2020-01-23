At Sundance, an annual rebirth for American movies

“We do think of it as the new year of culture where people have to sit up and take notice,” says John Cooper, the director of Sundance. “Audiences have changed, too. They’re more hungry for different. That’s not just from the Oscars. That’s from, let’s face it, the world we’re living in right now. It’s the urgency of thinking outside of old normalities.”

Sundance, which kicks off Thursday and runs through Feb. 2, will bring plenty of established names. Taylor Swift will be there for the opening day premiere of Lana Wilson’s documentary on her, “Miss Americana.” The Hulu documentary series “Hillary” will bring Hillary Clinton to Park City. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell will be attendance for the premiere of the “Force Majeure” remake “Downhill.” And Lin Manuel-Miranda will be there with several films, including “Siempre, Luis,” about his father Luis Miranda, and “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” about his pre-“Hamilton” improvising hip-hop group.

But many go to Sundance looking for discoveries of filmmakers like Radha Blank, a New York playwright who stars in her black-and-white directorial debut, “The 40-Year-Old Version.” She plays a slightly fictionalized version of herself as a middle-aged woman who, after the death of her mother, rededicates herself to rapping.