Also at the Ross: 'John Lewis: Good Trouble'
Also at the Ross: 'John Lewis: Good Trouble'

The late John Lewis is an American hero for our time, a Civil Rights movement icon who literally had his head bashed in by a police baton, and a long-serving Congressman who President Barack Obama credited for starting the process that led to his election as the first Black president.

His inspirational story is told in “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” a superb documentary from director Katie Porter that had been streaming through the Ross website and is now opening on screen.

L. Kent Wolgamott's full review of the film is available at JournalStar.com (search John Lewis review).

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

