A July premiere: Lincoln to host initial screening of 'CinemAbility,' at the Grand

Lincoln will play host to the premiere of a movie about the history of disabilities and how they have been portrayed in Hollywood.

The premiere of "CinemAbility" will be held July 15-16 at the Marcus Lincoln Grand Cinema.

The showings will serve as a fundraiser for two nonprofits: Lincoln-based ARC of Nebraska, an advocacy group supporting persons with disabilities for more than 60 years, and Solid Earth Communities, which provides affordable, environmentally sustained housing for persons with disabilities, military veterans and the disenfranchised.

Officials from the movie industry, city of Lincoln and both nonprofits gathered Wednesday at the downtown movie theater to announce the screenings.

“Lincoln is a community with a strong commitment to equity, inclusion, and belonging, so we are proud to host the premiere of a film that embraces these values," said Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in a written statement. "We are thrilled that this celebration shines a spotlight not just on our beautiful city but also on two of the great nonprofits dedicated to lifting up persons with disabilities.”

The film features Ben Affleck, Jamie Foxx, Jane Seymour, Jon Voight, Helen Hunt, Bryan Cranston, Beau Bridges and many others, all chronicling disability in the film industry over the last 100 years.

Director Jenni Gold, who has muscular dystrophy and has used a wheelchair since the age of 7, will attend the movie's premiere.

