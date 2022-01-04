8 winter films to stream while waiting for temperatures to rise

Autumn movies burst with color; winter movies quietly glow in icy shades of white. Should you be looking for something to watch while waiting for the temperatures to rise, here are a handful of entertaining movies set during the coldest of seasons. (I'm leaving out the most obvious choices but, of course, "Groundhog Day," "Fargo," "The Shining" and many more snow-drenched classics are always worth a rewatch.)

"Force Majeure" (2014): In this Swedish film (never mind the iffy American remake, "Downhill"), a couple has a moment of truth after a sudden avalanche at a ski resort — her instinct was to protect their children, his was to grab his phone and run. That's in the opening of the movie; the rest of it elegantly examines the chill between them, in a setting where snow sparkles like diamond sand. (Streaming on Hulu, Kanopy, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu)

"Last Holiday" (2006): Queen Latifah plays a department-store employee who takes herself on a lavish winter vacation (in snow-covered Karlovy Vary in the Czech Republic) after learning she only has a few weeks to live. Not the most original of premises, but Latifah's open, honest performance transcends the screenplay, creating a character you immediately take to your heart. (Showtime, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu)