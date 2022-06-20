Monday Night Raw turns up the lights at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena

At 6:59 p.m. Monday the announcement came out of the curved banks of speakers hanging over the Pinnacle Bank Arena floor: “We’re 30 seconds away from going live on ‘Monday Night Raw.’”

The giant video board at the north end of the arena flashed, the circle of lights above the ring came on and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair turned up in the ring to set up a five-woman match that would determine who she would wrestle at Money in the Bank in couple weeks.

So began the first Lincoln broadcast of the WWE’s flagship show.

Essentially a television show with 5,500 ticket buying extras, “Raw” is cleverly staged.

The crowd was big enough to fill the east side of the lower bowl and 200 level and the south end of the lower bowl. With the cameras shooting from the middle of the west side, the arena looked packed to the rafters, when, in reality it was less than half full.

And the cameras that circled the ring during the matches caught the ultra-enthusiastic fans who had the floor seats.

Scripted to advance week-by-week storyline involving the performers who are contracted to “Raw” and hype the next pay-per-view, the WWE’s real moneymaker.

"Raw” is easily identified as television entertainment -- not sport in other way, but there's no denying the athleticism.

Midway through the opening five-woman match, USA Network cut away for two minutes of commercials, returning -- surprise, surprise -- about 2 minutes before Carmela claimed the title shot against Bianca Belair.

Plenty of the on-going squared-circle soap opera with, to pick one example, Riddle taking the mic to talk about failed attempt to get vengeance on Roman Reign’s and his pledge to win Money in the Bank before he faced the 7-foot-3, 400 pound “Nigerian giant” Omos, a former college basketball player.

Riddle by way, was pinned — and smashed — by Omos in a match that was shorter than the opening hype, then got booted out of the ring by Seth Rollins, who went on his own rant about Reigns.

The crowd, of course, played its appointed role to the hilt — booing the heels, like Theory, and chanting for the baby faces like Bobby Lashley, who reprised their pose-off contest Monday.

Last week’s Raw was viewed by an average of 1.9 million people over its three-hour running time, peaking at more than 2 million in the second hour.

Lincoln missed out by a week on drawing one of biggest “Raw” audiences — legendary champion John Cena will make his return next week.

But the crowd did get a “concert” from Elias, who talking with his brother Ezekiel on video, said he loved to play guitar for the fans.

“Even in a place like Nebraska?” Ezekiel asked.

“I’m proud to be playing in Nebraska,” Elias replied,

He repeated the same when he sat down in the center of the ring for all 30 seconds of the “concert” that ended when Elias smashed a cheap guitar over Kevin Owens’ head. That’s entertainment

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

