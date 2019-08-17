There’s no place like Memorial Stadium on a Husker football Saturday, and you can be part of the “Sea of Red” this year by placing a winning bid in the Downtown YMCA ticket auction. The auction is one of many ways the YMCA is raising funds to help kids in need.
Community members can bid on any of the seven Nebraska football home games. Each bid is for two tickets, located side-by-side in section 34, north stadium.
“I’d really like to extend a heartfelt thank you to longtime YMCA member Rob Logsdon for donating these tickets" said Sharon Bredehoft, executive director of the Downtown YMCA. "The impact of the funds raised from this auction will definitely be felt in the lives of many youth in our city.”
All proceeds from the football ticket auction will benefit the YMCA's annual Strong Kids campaign. Because of gifts like this, the Y is able to provide youth programming and services for children in need who otherwise would not be able to participate due to financial limitations. Programs include lifesaving swim lessons, before and after school care, youth sports, Teen Night and more.
To place bids, visit ymcalincoln.org/footballtickets. Bidding will end the Monday immediately before each home game at 9 a.m. Winning bidders will be contacted by the Downtown YMCA.