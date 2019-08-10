Join the Lincoln Children's Museum at Lincoln Airport Airfield for all the tractors, trucks, trains and planes you can handle! Kids and adults can climb all over and inside the 30-plus vehicles on display, along with learning from the drivers, pilots and others on site.
The event is sponsored by AuctionTime.com, Duteau Subaru and Lincoln Journal Star and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 on the west side of the airport grounds via NW 48th Street.
The large space, which is best known for hosting the Guardians of Freedom Air Show, is needed to host over 30 giant machines that will be on display.
In the past, Tractors, Trucks, Trains and Planes was one of the museum’s most popular events, but the downtown location limited the number of vehicles.
“We were at our space limit in our parking lot and are happy that the airport was willing to partner with us to make this event a real dream come true for kids,” says Tara Knuth, Children's Museum executive director. “There is nothing like watching a child’s face when they see their favorite toys in actual size. This is also our most popular dad and grandpa event, with men really enjoying this memory-making experience with their little ones.”
Food trucks will be on site for purchasing lunch, as well as Kona Ice for dessert.
Tickets are $5 for Children's Museum members and $8 for nonmembers and are available at LincolnChildrensMuseum.org. Tickets on the day of the event will be $10 for nonmembers.