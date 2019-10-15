Late summer struck again this year as the temperature reached 94 degrees at the 12th annual Tastes in the Tallgrass fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center (SCPAC) south of Denton.
But that didn’t stop 265 prairie supporters from attending and raising $50,000 for the tallgrass prairie – tying last year’s all-time fundraising high for the event. The funds support education and habitat management work on this 850-acre tallgrass prairie sanctuary for future generations.
Guests enjoyed the sights, sounds and flavors of a “prairie style” sunset dinner. The event offered wine and beer, a champagne bar, appetizers and an amazing buffet meal served at a long, winding table outdoors on the beautiful autumn prairie. Prairie walks, live music and an auction of 37 contributed works of art and experiences were part of the experience.
SCPAC’s priorities for the coming year align with the National Audubon Society’s strategic priorities for climate, water, working lands and bird-friendly communities.
“Some specific priority work at Spring Creek Prairie will be the start of trail work for the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch project, and making our trails and parking lots more accessible,” said Jason St. Sauver, director of education and outreach at SCPAC. “This continues some great work on-site and with neighboring landowners on patch-burn and grazing management, and continuing on-site and off-site education programs for all audiences about birds, prairie and important conservation issues.”
For more information on the SCPAC, see https://springcreek.audubon.org/