Dogs of all shapes and sizes, along with an estimated 375 humans, attended the 11th annual Wine & Howl event on June 8, raising $6,400 for Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) at Deer Springs Winery, 162nd and Adams streets.
Most of those attending brought blankets or lawn chairs and enjoyed an afternoon of pets (including a few cats), food catered by HyVee, wine, and music performed by Skylark, the KGB (Killer Garage Band) Trio and Hartford/Focht.
Rescue organizations brought dogs looking for their forever homes and highlighted them at a Rescue Roundup.
“We thank Deer Springs Winery for giving us the perfect venue for this event,” said Mary Douglas, LAA president. “We also thank the three bands that donated their time, and all the LAA volunteers who put in time at the event.”
Ninety-two raffle baskets were assembled by LAA volunteers and donated by each of the 20 vendors that set up booths at the event.
“Wine & Howl wouldn’t be the event it is without all the dogs who bring their people out to enjoy the fresh country air and support LAA,” Douglas said. “We truly live in a wonderful, supportive community. We couldn’t do what we do without that support.”
LAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that addresses animal homelessness in Lancaster County by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based, low-cost spay/neuter program, a low-cost vaccination clinic and a temporary assistance pet food bank.