Collectors of postage stamps will find more stamps than they can count at the third annual fall Stamp Collecting Day today, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Church, 6300 A St.
The show will feature tens of thousands of postage stamps from the U.S. and around the world on sale. Members of the Lincoln Stamp Club will demonstrate how to use stamp-collecting tools.
Parking and admission are free. For more information, see lincolnstampclub.org or email questions@lincolnstampclub.org.