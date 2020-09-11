Sip Nebraska reschedules to Oct. 2-3 at Haymarket

Sip Nebraska, an annual event that features local wine, craft beer and spirits, has been rescheduled from its original May 8-9 dates to Friday, Oct. 2 from 4-10 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 3 from 1-10 p.m.
Previously held at Mahoney State Park, this year's event will be at Haymarket Park in Lincoln. Tickets are priced per day, and attendees have the option to select from non-alcoholic, tasting, and limited edition tickets. Options and prices for tickets can be found on sipnebraska.com.
Attendees can expect a selection of wineries, breweries, hard cider and spirit vendors from across Nebraska to cure their thirst. Along with beverages, Sip Nebraska hosts a variety of local artisan, craft and food vendors.
To accompany the fall atmosphere, there will be pumpkin painting, yard games and football games featured on a jumbo screen. In addition, beverage vendors will offer interactive educational sessions, and live music will be performed by DJ Tunes, GhettoBlaster, Ro Hempel and Simplicated Band.
“Our team has worked hard to recreate one of our favorite events, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone,” said Stacy Leners, owner of Blur Parties.
Due to COVID-19, various safety procedures will be followed.
“The permit process has changed significantly, and we are taking all the safety measures to have the state and local health departments approve the event plan," Leners said. "We have been diligently working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to create a health and safety mitigation plan for Sip Nebraska."
Health and safety procedures for Sip Nebraska are listed at https://blurparties.com/sip-saftey-plan.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!