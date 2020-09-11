Sip Nebraska reschedules to Oct. 2-3 at Haymarket

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sip Nebraska, an annual event that features local wine, craft beer and spirits, has been rescheduled from its original May 8-9 dates to Friday, Oct. 2 from 4-10 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 3 from 1-10 p.m.

Previously held at Mahoney State Park, this year's event will be at Haymarket Park in Lincoln. Tickets are priced per day, and attendees have the option to select from non-alcoholic, tasting, and limited edition tickets. Options and prices for tickets can be found on sipnebraska.com.

Attendees can expect a selection of wineries, breweries, hard cider and spirit vendors from across Nebraska to cure their thirst. Along with beverages, Sip Nebraska hosts a variety of local artisan, craft and food vendors.

To accompany the fall atmosphere, there will be pumpkin painting, yard games and football games featured on a jumbo screen. In addition, beverage vendors will offer interactive educational sessions, and live music will be performed by DJ Tunes, GhettoBlaster, Ro Hempel and Simplicated Band.

“Our team has worked hard to recreate one of our favorite events, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone,” said Stacy Leners, owner of Blur Parties.

Due to COVID-19, various safety procedures will be followed.