Twice a year, Lincoln Children’s Museum hosts “Shining Star,” a night specifically for families with children who have immune deficiency disorders.
One of these nights is coming up Monday, Oct. 7, from 4-7 p.m., and will directly follow massive cleaning and disinfecting by volunteers and all museum staff members. While the museum is cleaned continually throughout normal business hours, this is the only time everything is clean all at once.
Starting at 9 a.m., all staff from the executive director to part-time staffers will be out on the floor cleaning every inch of the public spaces. Various groups of volunteers come out to help with this cleaning endeavor, all in an effort to make the space safe and healthy for the kids with the most to lose.
The children invited to Shining Star rarely go out to a public place, especially one like Lincoln Children’s Museum, because of the risk of exposure to germs and how this can compromise their health. The event gives these families a chance to experience the power of play. Due to the generous support of the May L. Flanagan Foundation, this is a free event, and preregistration is not required.
“Shining Star is one of our smallest events, often with fewer than a dozen people in attendance,” said Executive Director Tara Knuth. “But it’s by far one of our most important and impactful. The families who come to Shining Star often say they will never forget it and how much it meant to their kids.”
Volunteers are always needed to help clean before this event. If you are available at any time on Monday, Oct. 7, call 402-477-4000, ext. 105, or email info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.