A Warmer Day’s third annual ‘80s Flashback summer fundraiser on July 20 featured local band AM/FM performing music of the era, a period costume contest, and live and silent auctions at the Fundamental Athletic Academy, 8400 Cody Dr.
The party, attended by 275 guests, also included appetizers, signature ‘80s cocktails, dancing, raffle prizes and surprises throughout the evening.
“This is our main fundraising event of the year, and it helps to fund our operations through the winter season when we are too busy distributing coats to raise money,” said A Warmer Day’s founder Dave Conde, dressed in attire that gave him a striking resemblance to George McFly from the movie “Back to the Future.”
Eddie Dowd from KOLN/KGIN Channels 10-11 officiated the ‘80s costume contest. Based on crowd noise, Ira Steeby won the contest as “Alf” from the ‘80s TV sitcom series. Kara Guernsey, dressed as Princess Leia from the “Star Wars” movie series, was the runner-up, and Ralph Hansen placed third as Doc Brown from the ‘80s movie “Back to the Future.”
All event proceeds will support A Warmer Day, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides coats and other winter apparel to underprivileged children and families in Nebraska. If you were unable to attend the event but would like to contribute to A Warmer Day’s mission, Conde asks you to consider becoming a member of A Warmer Day’s community.
“Membership starts at just $10 per month and will help us provide at least 15 to 20 coats to Nebraskans in need every year,” Conde said. For details, see AWarmerDay.org.