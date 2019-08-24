Friends of the Dog Parks will host the third annual Dog Bowl Sunday, Sept. 1, from 4-8 p.m. at Pinewood Bowl in Pioneers Park.
This annual event celebrates our community’s involvement in the effort to create and improve off-leash dog runs in Lincoln and promote a sense of pride in their continuing development.
This year’s event will feature many booths including local businesses, artists and crafts people, animal rescue and adoption advocacy groups, and animal health and research groups. On-stage activities will include live music, dog performances, demonstrations and competitions. Vendors will include craft beer and wine sales, local food trucks, drawings for prizes and more.
This is a family and on-leash dog-friendly event. Adults are asked to responsibly maintain control of all dogs and children they bring. Children should not be left unattended or in control of a leashed dog.
Friends of the Dog Parks Inc. is a Lincoln-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organization with the purpose to promote creating and improving off-leash dog runs in Lincoln.
For more information or to contact the organization, see LincolnDogParks.org.