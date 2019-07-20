The 31st annual Carol Joy Holling Camp Quilt Auction will take place Saturday, July 27, at the camp, which is located east of Ashland, Nebraska. Last year's auction raised over $106,000 to support youth camping programs.
The auction will feature more than 400 quilted and tied quilts from groups and individuals from Nebraska and neighboring states.
The live auction begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a barbecue lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The camp swimming pool and waterfront will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Hayrack rides and camp tours will be available all day.
In case of rain, the auction and lunch will be moved indoors and continue as scheduled. Parking and admission are free. For more details, contact Heather Abbott at HAbbott@NLOM.org or 402-944-2544.