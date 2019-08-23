Perhaps you’ve noticed – pickleball’s popularity is growing rapidly in Lincoln.
The sport – which combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong – drew 175 competitors to this summer’s Cornhusker State Games. And to keep up with local demand for playing time, four additional courts are in the works at Peterson Park, 22nd and Highway 2. The funding came from contributors to a Give to Lincoln Day campaign that raised more than $87,000 to build the courts, placing Pickleball Lincoln Inc. in the top 10 among all local nonprofits receiving funds.
Our September cover features (from left) Bill Roehrs, USA Pickleball Association district ambassador, and Jane Cech and Mark Nelson, USAPA ambassadors. We thank Journal Star photographer Gwyneth Roberts for shooting this month’s cover photo. Learn more about pickleball and its amazing growth in Lincoln in John Mabry’s cover story on pages 16-17.
Mabry’s golf column in this issue calls attention to another passion among Lincolnites with active outdoor lifestyles – a new mobile app called GolfStatus, developed by a Lincoln company by the same name. This free app helps golfers track their everyday rounds and find tournaments to play in. It’s also a full-service golf event management platform that connects nonprofits to golf. See the details on pages 26-27.
Huskers!
As the Husker football team prepares to play its first game Aug. 31, we give you an off-the-field look at the team’s philanthropic side – the Husker Football Road Race. Over 150 Husker football student-athletes hosted the seventh annual event last month on the Stadium Drive loop outside Memorial Stadium.
The event raised $39,000, which will benefit pediatric brain cancer research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. See the details with lots of photos on pages 6-7.
Food!
For our foodie readers (and to whet our own appetites), we covered First Bite, which offered one-bite dishes from 20 local restaurants to kick off Lincoln Restaurant Week. See the details and photos on pages 10-11.
Also in this issue, you’ll find coverage of two Haymarket foodie events. The first is WingFest, where 850-plus people visited 11 chicken wing vendors in The Railyard, helping support the United Way’s “ENGAGE. EMPOWER. GRADUATE.” Initiative (see page 12). The other event is the Haymarket in White Dinner and Dance, which was moved back to Canopy Street behind the historic Lincoln Station building where it could feature Haymarket businesses (page 13).
I appreciate your ideas
I’d like to know what kinds of stories you want to see and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.