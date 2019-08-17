{{featured_button_text}}
Paws on the Prairie

About 35 pets enjoyed a rare walk on the Spring Creek Prairie near Denton during the Paws on the Prairie event Aug. 10. The SCP Audubon Center partnered with the Capital Humane Society, which brought adoptable dogs to the event. Dogs on leashes and their people took a walk on a specially marked prairie trail for the safety of both pets and wildlife, and a cat named Rainy bravely attended in a protective backpack carried by her owner, Allison Hunter-Frederick. Jason St. Sauver, director of education and outreach at the SCP Audubon Center, stood on a picnic table so everyone could see and hear his presentation about pet and wildlife safety on the prairie. Some pets donned nature-themed costumes for a pet parade, and prizes were awarded. Watch for more details and photos in a future L Magazine.

 PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

L Magazine editor

Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.

Load comments