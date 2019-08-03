Bring your furry friends to Paws on the Prairie, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11700 SW 100th St., Denton, Nebraska.
The Audubon Center is partnering with the Capital Humane Society of Lincoln for this event. Bring your dog or cat (on leash) and enjoy a walk on the prairie, fun and informal presentations on pet and wildlife safety, and pets available for adoption. Dress your furry baby in a nature-themed costume for the Pet Parade for a chance to win prizes.
Free admission; no reservations needed. Details: springcreek.audubon.org/events/paws-prairie or 402-797-2301.