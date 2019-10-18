Oct. 26-30 – Boo at the Zoo
Lincoln’s largest trick-or-treat event takes place from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. each day at Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Stop at 40 trick-or-treat booths to get candy, coupons and more. All money raised directly supports the zoo and its animals. More details/tickets: lincolnzoo.org.
Oct. 27 – Czech Language Foundation Recognition Banquet
Support Czech language classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln by attending this annual event at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St. A silent auction will begin at 5 p.m., and dinner of authentic Czech cuisine will be served at 6 p.m. Keynote speaker Dr. Hana Waisserova from UNL’s Modern Languages Department will present “The Czech American Culture of the Bohemian Alps.” Also attending will be Dr. Mila Saskova-Pierce, former UNL Czech professor and current Honorary Czech Consul for Nebraska. Everyone is welcome. For tickets, contact Layne Pierce, president of the Czech Language Foundation, at layne.pierce@yahoo.com or 402-770-5029.
Oct. 28 – Hopes & Dreams: Evening of Impact
Join City Impact for dinner and hear transformational stories from growing leaders – City Impact youth and their parents, 6:30-8 p.m., Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center, 2021 Transformation Dr. Your support empowers under-resourced youth, creating agents of change in our community. More details/tickets: cityimpact.org or 402-477-8080.
Nov. 1 – Project Funway
This clothing fashion design competition and runway show with live models features local designers and UNL students at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Includes silent and live auctions, hors d’oeuvres and desserts. A pop-up shop for The Daisy, Fresh Start’s consignment clothing store, will offer clothing at discounted prices. VIP party begins at 5:30 p.m., and general admission opens at 6:30 p.m. More details/tickets: freshstarthome.org. Proceeds benefit Fresh Start’s services for women experiencing homelessness. Fresh Start is a nonprofit transitional housing and goal-oriented program designed to support women who are working diligently to improve their lives. To learn more, visit freshstarthome.org, call 402-475-777 or find Fresh Start on Facebook.
Nov. 2 – Prairie Run
Help support the Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., and the work it does to preserve the tallgrass prairie. This seventh annual run/walk will take participants along mowed trails through the prairie, up and over rolling hills, along groundwater-fed ponds and through the tallgrass prairie. Includes 1-mile (9 a.m.) and 5K (9:30 a.m.) options. Check-in begins at 8:15 a.m. at the Heritage School. Details/registration: Getmeregistered.com (key words: Prairie Run).
Nov. 8 – Tails ‘N Ties dinner
This 33rd annual fundraiser for the Capital Humane Society (CHS) will take place at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; dinner served at 6:30 p.m. The evening will include live and silent auctions, pets available for adoption and inspirational animal success stories from the past year. Proceeds benefit CHS programs. Details/tickets: CapitalHumaneSociety.org or 402-441-4488.
