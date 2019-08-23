Sept. 14 – Art in the Garden
This seventh annual art show and sale will feature over 50 artists from Noyes Art Gallery displaying their work at the Sunken Gardens, 27th and Capitol Parkway, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The event supports the Sunken Gardens. This year’s garden theme is “Moon River,” created by garden designers Steve Nosal and Alice Reed and their army of volunteers. It will provide a colorful setting for art, music and dance performances, much of which will reflect the theme. Food vendors will be available. Free admission; park across 27th Street at the Rose Garden. Rain location: Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive. More details: 402-475-1061.
Sept. 15 – Tastes in the Tallgrass
Enjoy fine wine and beer, a champagne bar, appetizers and a delicious buffet meal served at a long, winding table outdoors on the beautiful autumn prairie while supporting education and habitat conservation work for future generations at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11700 SW 100th St., south of Denton, Nebraska, 4-7 p.m. Prairie walks, live music and an auction of artwork and experiences will be part of the festivities. Registration: springcreekprairie.audubon.org or 402-797-2301.
Sept. 17 – Wildlife Conservation Series Wrap-up at the Zoo
In this final lecture in the Lincoln Children Zoo’s Wildlife Conservation Series, John Chapo, zoo president/CEO, and Robert Moshi, a naturalist guide in his native land of Tanzania, will set the stage for an upcoming safari adventure to Tanzania scheduled for Feb. 29 to March 11, 2020. Their presentation will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Nebraska Environmental Trust Center inside the Hubbard Center at the zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. (use the zoo’s new front entrance). Guests who register for the trip will see Tanzania’s most intriguing spots, from Tarangire with its enormous elephant herds, to the unique eco-system of Ngorongoro Crater, the roots of modern man at Oldupai Gorge and the vast savannahs of the Serengeti. More details and registration: lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Sept. 22 – UNL Opera Gala: ‘An Evening of Mystery and Magic’
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Opera Department will present “An Evening of Mystery and Magic” at the Friends of Opera Gala, Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails, followed by dinner and a musical program performed by UNL opera students. Included in the evening festivities will be a wine raffle and a live auction featuring many opportunities for travel, fine dining and beautiful music. For tickets and more details, contact Ann Moore at 402-601-1507 or annmoore80515@gmail.com.
Sept. 26 – Tabitha’s Signature Event
This elegant social evening celebrates life’s experiences through fellowship, food and silent and live auctions, beginning with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and then the dinner and program at 7:15 p.m. at the Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. Details/tickets: foundation@tabitha.org or 402-486-8509.
