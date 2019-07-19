July 26 and 27 – Dinner with the Giraffes
Phoebe the giraffe and her roommates cordially invite everyone to dinner at their place from 6-8 p.m. Friday or Saturday, July 26 or 27, at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Take your place on the giraffe deck after hours for a great meal prepared by the zoo’s culinary team. Then sit back and enjoy the view while listening to a zookeeper tell you everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the zoo’s long-necked friends. All guests will get one-on-one feeding time with the giraffes, private access to the Secret Jungle and a ride on the train. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org.
Aug. 9 – Haymarket in White Dinner & Dance
Guests will dress in all white, dine on gourmet picnic fare and dance the night away at this fourth-annual event at a new location this year on Canopy Street behind the Lincoln Station Building. Cocktail hour begins at 6:30 p.m.; dinner at 7:30 p.m. An amazing picnic dinner will be offered by Rodizio Grill, desserts by Ivanna Cone and The Mill, plus one free drink ticket during happy hour. Libations will be provided by Tavern on the Square/The Other Room and Kinkaider Brewing-Lincoln. Details/tickets: lincolnhaymarket.org/events/haymarket-in-white.
Aug. 10 – Brews at the Zoo
This third and final Brews at the Zoo event of the summer for adults age 21 and over will take place from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. at Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Includes live music by AM/FM and craft beers from Empyrean, Zipline, Lucky Bucket and other area breweries. Beer brats and burgers will be available to purchase. Tickets include zoo admission to see all of the animals, live music and three drinks. Tickets/more details: Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Aug. 24 – Golfing for a Reason
A few spots remain for teams and hole sponsorships at the 12th annual Golfing for a Reason benefit for the nonprofit Aiding Angels Foundation. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. at the Highlands Golf Course. Proceeds benefit the Foundation, which provides free professional house cleanings to people undergoing cancer treatment. Men’s, women’s and couples’ divisions are available for this four-person scramble event. Entry fee of $120/person or $480/team includes green fees, cart, gift, dinner and giveaway prizes. Various sponsorships are also available. Title sponsor is Jim Schueth, independent agent with Saving Seniors Money. For more details and to register, see aidingangels.com/get-involved/golfing-for-a-reason.html.
See additional events listed in “Local happenings” and "Upcoming performing arts events" on this website.