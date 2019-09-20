Sept. 26-29 – Huskers Helping the Homeless
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach will team up with over 600 volunteers to accept donations on behalf of the working poor and homeless during the weekend of the Nebraska vs. Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium. Volunteers will receive donations downtown before the game and Sept. 26-29 at various locations throughout Lincoln. More details: victoria.oneil@mtko.org or 402-817-0623.
Sept. 30 – Lincoln AFA Scholarship Golf Tournament
The annual Lincoln Air Force Association Chapter 187 scholarship golf tournament will tee off with a noon shotgun start at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course. The scramble-format tournament will be followed by a 4:30 p.m. dinner and awards ceremony. The chapter presents three $1,000 scholarships to ROTC and Civil Air Patrol cadets. It also selects an Outstanding Teacher of the Year from local schools and holds an annual awards banquet to recognize outstanding members in the Nebraska Air National Guard, UNL AFROTC, Lincoln Public Schools AFJrROTC and the 155th Civil Air Patrol. In addition, the chapter financially supports AFA CyberPatriot teams at the LPS Career Academy in a nationwide computer network defense competition. More details/registration: Rick Holdcroft at rholdcroft@cox.net or 402-350-4097.
Oct. 10 – GIRLPowR’s 6th annual ‘Around the World’ Gala
This fundraising event begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Jasmine Room at the Grand Manse, 129 N. 10th St., Suite 100. Includes complimentary ethnically influenced heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, silent and live auctions, live music, cultural performances and henna art. Business casual or cocktail reception attire encouraged. Adults only. Funds raised will help educate and empower more girls in Lincoln and around the world. Details/tickets: girlpowr.org.
Oct. 17 – Healthy Minds, Strong Communities Gala
This fundraiser for CenterPointe is set for 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites, 10th and P streets. Mark Lukach, an author, teacher and advocate, will be the featured speaker, and emcee will be Doc Chaves. Other activities include a cocktail hour with live music, dinner, silent and live auctions, and community awards. Details/tickets: centerpointe.org.
Oct. 19 – Meow and Chow
This fundraiser for Lincoln Animal Ambassadors and The Cat House will begin with all-you-can-eat soup at 5:30 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. and includes raffles and prizes at the Center for People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St. Bread, dessert and beverages will also be provided. Tickets are $25 at the door. Updates will be posted on the LAA and TCH Facebook pages. More details: Info@LincolnAnimalAmbassadors.org or 402-817-1168.
Oct. 26-30 – Boo at the Zoo
Lincoln’s largest trick-or-treat event takes place from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. each day at Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Stop at 40 trick-or-treat booths to get candy, coupons and more. All money raised directly supports the zoo and its animals. More details/tickets: lincolnzoo.org.
See additional events listed in “local happenings” on page 28.