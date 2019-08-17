Join in a fab evening Friday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the end of summer -- 1969 style!
Gather up your friends and get truckin’ to Rock-N-Joe, 5025 Lindberg St., for locally sourced beer, wine and tasty bites served to the soundtrack of the summer of love. Outta sight entertainment will have you feeling groovy while supporting Lead Up’s important work to help talented but under-resourced students build far-out futures.
In the spirit of sixties spontaneity, no tickets are necessary – just head on over for all of the fun. Host Rock-N-Joe is donating a portion of the evening's proceeds to Lead Up.
Lead Up is a 501(c)(3) organization that nurtures ambition and reduces opportunity gaps for minority and low-income students, propelling talented young people toward college and career. Peace, love and college. Can you dig it?