Poor Glenrothes. Sold twice in the past 10 years, hit and miss bottles, and ever-changing core offerings. As one of my friends put it, "I never know if I’m getting something good or not."
The Glenrothes is again owned by Edrington Group, the owner of Highland Park, Famous Grouse and, most notably, The Macallan. The brand (but not the distillery) was sold by Edrington in 2010 to British wine and spirits merchant Berry Bros. in exchange for the Cutty Sark brand. For a long while, The Glenrothes was marketed with a vintage year. When Edrington repurchased The Glenrothes, they changed that to the more common age statement, currently a 10, 12, 18 and 25.
I had the chance to taste the 18, and I was not impressed. I got notes of plastic. Not exactly what you want in a single malt. So when I opened the bottle of their non-age statement called Whisky Maker’s Cut, I had no idea what to expect. Rumor has it that this first edition is actually made up of some older stock, but that Edrington did not put an age statement on it so that subsequent batches could be made up of younger whisky.
All that being said, Dad and I cracked it open, poured a few drams, and were quite pleased! It’s matured in first-fill sherry-seasoned oak casks. Which means that the coopers make the barrel, put sherry in it for a short time period, then dump it out and refill it with whisky. You get some mild influence from the sherry, but nothing like a first-fill sherry cask, where the cask previously held sherry for several years.
The nose is full of buttery shortbread, honey and citrus, and the palate follows with butterscotch, caramel and sweet burnt sugar. The finish is quite nice, and long, too. This ‘Rothes is quite drinkable, neat at 48.8%, and is by no means a sherry bomb. But it is quite nice. I got it on sale for $74.99, but I saw it on the shelf for just under $90. The Glenrothes Whisky Maker’s Cut is available by the bottle at The Still and N Street Drive In, and by the pour at Jake’s.
My Father and I returned from another fantastic trip to Scotland in May. (By the way, we’re hosting a whisky tour of Scotland through Executive Travel in May/June of 2020. Interested? Email me at markfeit@live.com.) We learned of some new releases headed our way. From The Glenlivet, a cognac-finished 14. And, three new Balvenies. “The Sweet Toast of American Oak” 12, “A Week of Peat” 14. And a 26-year-old called “A Day of Dark Barley,” available while stocks last for $799.
And in June, the Scotch Whisky Association, the governing body of scotch whisky, made some adjustments to the kind of barrels you can age scotch whisky in. Most notably, adding ex-agave spirit barrels. So expect to see a scotch whisky aged in ex-tequila barrels on the shelf within a few years.